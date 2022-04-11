The Animal You See First In This Visual Personality Test Reveals How Loyal You Are In Relationships

Very few people enter into a new romantic relationship with the expectation that they will eventually cheat on their partner. Sure, there are some bad eggs, some born cheaters, but for the most part, people who are not loyal in their relationships often find themselves caught in a moment that leads to a web of lies that can seem impossible to escape from.

The only way around being in this situation? Being loyal! But it isn't always as easy as all that.

Sometimes, you may need a personality test to determine whether or not you are truly capable of loyalty in a relationship or if you are more prone to cheating.

You might think of yourself as being a person who would never in a million years cheat on your partner, but I've got news for you: so do many, many other people who eventually wound up stepping out and being unfaithful to their mates.

To find out how likely you are to cheat or how likely you are to stay loyal in your relationship without actually being in that situation (the horror), all you have to do is look at the optical illusion image below and pay close attention to the first animal that catches your eye. Then, scroll down and read about what the animal you saw first reveals about just how faithful you are.

The animal you saw first in the visual personality test will show you how loyal you are in relationships:

If you saw:

1. The elephant

If you saw the elephant first when you looked at this image, you are the kind of person who is faithful to their partner no matter what. This is an admirable quality, to be sure, but it doesn't mean that you can always expect others to enter into a relationship with the same thoughts where loyalty is concerned.

Being a faithful person doesn't mean that you're a doormat. If anyone treats you that way, they don't deserve you.

2. The butterfly

If you saw the butterfly first when you looked at this image, you are the kind of person whose eye, mind, and heart have a tendency to wander. You have never deliberately set out to cheat on any of your partners, but chances are you have cheated at least once before.

Always follow your heart, but try to practice kindness. The next time your heart moves on before your relationship is over, try to end your relationship before starting another one.

3. The wolf

If you saw the wolf first when you looked at this image, you are the kind of person who does whatever they want when it comes to relationships. You constantly look out for number one, and if that means hooking up with someone and hoping your partner doesn't find out, that's just fine by you.

Being the lone wolf is a lonely place to be in, particularly if you keep walking all over the people around you.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, New York. Her work focuses on relationships, psychology, pop culture, and news.