What You See First In This Personality Test Reveals Your Biggest Weakness In Love

We all have our weaknesses when it comes to the ways we give and receive love. This personality test will help you understand yours so you can start working on your romantic skills.

If you're involved in a relationship in which you don't feel loved or appreciated, or you feel as though your own gestures of love and appreciation go unnoticed, chances are good that the reason has to do with your inability to speak with your partner's language and vice versa.

Each of us speak at least one of five primary languages in our romantic lives:

1. Showing or feeling love by giving or getting gifts

2. Showing or feeling love by spending lots of time together

3. Showing or feeling love through kind, thoughtful words

4. Showing or feeling love by performing practical tasks for each other

5. Showing or feeling love through physical affection

To figure out which romantic language you have the most difficulty giving or receiving, take this easy personality test to pinpoint your biggest weakness in love.

Simply look at the picture below and make a mental note of the image you see first.

Then, scroll down to find out what this optical illusions-based personality test reveals about your greatest hidden weakness in love.

1. If you saw the man in red first...

If the first thing you saw when you looked at the image was the man in red, the language that is your hidden weakness is spending time together.

To you, time always seems to be in short supply. That's why you have a tendency to multi-task, even when it comes to your social and romantic engagements.

Listen, I get it. There just aren't enough hours in the day, but if you're dating a person whose language is quality time, you're going to lose that person unless you can find a couple of hours during the week to set aside for just the two of you.

2. If you saw the man on his knees first...

If the first thing you saw when you looked at the image was the man on his knees, the language that is your hidden weakness is acts of service.

You just don't know how to properly ask for this in your romantic relationship without it being conflated as an expression of a desire to be dominated. The only way to make it clear to your partner is to let them know that nothing makes you feel more loved and loving than to be able to do little things for your partner throughout the day.

And the best way to explain this concept to someone is to show them. Never be afraid to ask for what you want and what you need in love.

3. If you saw the hidden face first...

If the first thing you saw when you looked at the image was the hidden face, the language that is your hidden weakness is words of affirmation.

You are terrified that if your partner knew how much you live for the words of sweetness and kindness that they send your way that they will think you are weak and leave you.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Chances are your partner will be incredibly relieved to know that the facade you present of constant strength is just that — a total facade. Sharing this, no matter how much it scares you, will only bring the two of you closer than ever before.

4. If you saw the man in the shadows first...

If the first thing you saw when you looked at the image was the man in shadows, the languages that are your hidden weaknesses are both physical affecting and gifts.

That's right. You've got the double whammy of potential weaknesses, and that's because love and relationships don't come naturally to you at all. They are challenging. Anything that forces you out of your insular bubble is a challenge.

If physical touch scares you, remember there are different versions of this. Holding their hand in the dark of a movie theater or lightly rubbing their back at night before they fall asleep are just two of the many small gestures that will appeal to a partner who speaks the language of touch.

And if your partner speaks the language of receiving gifts, don't get locked in your head about it. They aren't saying they want a new diamond ring every Monday. All they want is to know that you've been thinking about them. That's easily done!

Rebecca Jane Stokes is an editor, freelance writer, former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango, and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek. Her bylines have appeared in Fatherly, Gizmodo, Yahoo Life, Jezebel, Apartment Therapy, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and many others.