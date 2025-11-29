Vegan Bride Uninvites All Meat-Eating Friends & Family From Her Wedding

If you've been anywhere near the wedding-industrial complex in recent years, you surely know that weddings have gotten entirely too precious and brides have… well, kinda gone insane. The absurd bridal demands and expectations you hear about online these days are really something to behold.

But one vegan bride probably takes the cake. She went viral a few years ago for her draconian demands on her guests, and it's left people so flabbergasted that it keeps circulating through the internet over and over again as people stare slack-jawed at her audacity.

The vegan bride uninvited all meat-eating guests from her wedding.

There's an old joke about how you can tell whether someone is vegan: You don't even have to wonder because they never shut up about it. Zing! This bride seems firmly of that ilk, the kind of person for whom veganism isn't so much a lifestyle choice as a zealous demand she places on everyone around her.

The bride's original post may be lost to history, but the insane story lives on in a series of screenshots compiled by valiant internet users, as well as those claiming to be among the uninvited guests, like TikToker Amy Dickinson, who told the saga in a series of videos last year.

It all began with a viral Facebook post a few years ago, in which the bride expressed her annoyance with her "'family,'" placed in quotes to presumably denote that she does not consider them family in any way besides genetics. She said they were trying to "guilt-trip" her into letting them attend her wedding, even though they are omnivores, and that was only the beginning of the insanity.

The bride considers people who eat meat 'murderers' who are not welcome at her special day.

There are many valid reasons to choose veganism, from health and environmental concerns to a commitment to animal rights. But considering those who eat meat to be murderers who should be shunned is absurd, and not that far rhetorically removed from, say, those who claim it is their duty to blow up women's health clinics. This is unhinged.

And from screenshots people found on social media, she took it to a bizarre extreme. Her own mother was not invited to the wedding for eating meat. A bridesmaid reported that she told everyone protesting about the wedding, "best wishes to you with all that blood on your hands."

Reddit | Canva Pro

Screenshots of the conversation revealed that this situation was even stranger: She didn't decide to have a vegan wedding and just not invite anyone. She, in fact, invited her entire family, assembled a bridal party of friends and relatives she'd known all her life, and then, with mere WEEKS to go, decided to tell them all not to come.

When people pushed back on this, she insisted she'd rather have just three vegans show up than 30 "murderers" and that to do otherwise would be compromising her "ethics."

The bride then compared eating meat to racism and other societal oppressions.

As if this weren't already insane enough, the bride took things to a level that is actually frankly offensive. First, she launched an all-out war of words by accusing her family of "bullying" her for asking to be allowed to come to her wedding and protesting about being called "murderers."

Reddit | Canva Pro

But then, when someone suggested that her approach is what had turned her friends and family on her, she not only doubled down on the whole "murderers" thing but compared the situation to racism.

"Think of it like inviting a racist person to a wedding to a Black person," she wrote, a frankly diabolical level of obliviousness to the realities of racism. People having different dietary choices from you is not oppression. Disowning your own mother because hers don't align with yours is a lot closer to it than the other way around.

Everyone's entitled to their beliefs and pet causes, of course, and everyone's entitled to have the wedding they want. But when you're so insistent that others conform to your views that you're willing to go this far? You're the unethical, immoral tyrant, not the other way around, regardless of your dietary choices.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.