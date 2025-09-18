Bride With A Custom Wedding Scent Says She Will Turn Away Any Guests Who Wear Scented Lotion Or Perfume To The Event

Controlling brides aren't exactly a novel concept, but one bride-to-be's friend was compelled to post on Reddit after the once-normal girl she knew seemed to go off the deep end. In an effort to accentuate and memorialize her "custom wedding scent," the bride sent her guests an edict that no one attending could wear scented lotions or perfumes to the event.

Now, planning a wedding isn't exactly easy, so why would you make the affair more complicated by setting the guests up with ridiculous rules about how they should or shouldn't smell? Not surprisingly, the friend thought the bride-to-be was joking at first, but she went so far as to say that guests would have to pass a "sniff check" at the door or risk being turned away.

Advertisement

A bride prohibited guests from wearing scented lotion or perfume to the event.

IVASHstudio | Shutterstock

"My friend is getting married," the woman wrote, "and she sent out a list of 'wedding rules' for all guests." She then explained that one of the rules prohibited guests from wearing perfume or scented lotion. The reason? She explained, "She wants her custom wedding scent to be the only thing people smell that day."

Advertisement

If you are asking yourself, "What's a custom wedding scent?" You're not alone. According to The Knot, in an effort to make their nuptials an immersive experience, couples have begun to scent their weddings. Everything from specific candles and flowers, as well as custom perfume and cologne, can be used to "scentscape" a bride and groom's big day, and this particular bride did not want her "scent" to be muddled by any of the guests.

The bride said she would have a person at the venue door to 'sniff check' guests before they could enter.

Just like the rest of us, the bride's friend didn't believe her at first and thought it was all a joke. But she soon learned otherwise. She wrote, "She even said she'd have someone 'sniff check' at the door to make sure." This is the point where I RSVP no immediately. Imagine going to a wedding and having to get your neck sniffed before you can walk in. That's just absurd.

Commenters felt the same way. "Normalize calling out bridezillas," one user wrote. "It's a wedding. They aren't being crowned queen of the world." One joked, "Spray the negative RSVP with your Granddad's Old Spice."

Advertisement

Now, the really wild thing about this bridezilla is that she was probably sold the idea of a custom wedding scent at some bridal expo and spent a boatload on whatever pumpkin spice concoction she wants to permeate the venue. That's why she's being so adamant about the perfume rule. Deep down, she knows she was scammed because she wanted a unique experience, and she's holding on with both hands in an effort to justify whatever crazy price tag was attached to the air fresheners she was sold.

Brides can make up whatever wedding rules they want, but guests can choose not to attend.

Andrii Kobryn | Shutterstock

Advertisement

If you commit to attending a wedding and you know the rules, you should probably follow the rules. Chances are, however, that Great Grandma Irma is going to wear her Chanel No. 5 whether the bride likes it or not. That's just what happens when you host an event and make the guests jump through hoops to attend.

Wedding planner Eliana Nunes explained, "Some people plan their wedding without much consideration for their guests’ experience, not because they mean to, but because it’s hard sometimes to put ourselves on the other side of things. We’ve all heard 'it’s your day, do whatever you want,' but really, it isn’t so simple if you actually want to host a wedding that your guests will enjoy attending."

She went on to say, "It’s not about creating over-the-top experiences necessarily, but about being thoughtful. So keep good hospitality in mind as you plan your wedding, and you’re sure to guarantee that your guests will have an amazing time and leave with fond memories of your wedding day."

And that's the thing most couples forget when they get bogged down by all the tiny details of wedding planning. Extravagance isn't going to make the experience more enjoyable. A comfortable reception, with plenty of seating, ample food and drink, and a joyful atmosphere, is the key to keeping guests happy and raving about your special day.

Advertisement

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.