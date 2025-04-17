3 U.S. Places Are Offering Free Eggs Every Month For A Year To Anyone Willing To Move There

You may have heard that eggs have recently hit price points more in line with things like diamonds, Birkin bags, or three-bed two-bath beachside condos. And just in time for Easter, they hit an all-time high in recent weeks, leaving many to reconsider the tradition of dying them for the holiday. Thankfully, there is an unlikely, albeit drastic solution to these ongoing egg woes. All you need is a moving van.

Three places in the U.S. are offering free eggs every month for a year to anyone willing to move there.

Yes, this is what it's come to, and it's hard to know who's harder up here: The cities and counties themselves or the people so desperate for eggs they're willing to relocate to catch a break. Either way, this is a thing that is happening!

According to the most recent Consumer Price Index, the new administration's attempts to juice the egg supply and curb the bird flu epidemic that is making them so expensive are not doing much. After already having hit an all-time high earlier in the year, eggs jumped to an average of $6.23 a dozen, which, as high as it is, is a downright bargain in much of the country where prices have surpassed $12 in some cases.

Rural parts of the country, of course, are uniquely suited to addressing this problem, with all that open land and agricultural infrastructure perfect for raising chickens. So three rural counties in Kansas and Kentucky decided to join with relocation company MakeMyMove to, uh, kill two (non-chicken) birds with one stone.

The counties need more population, and people need more eggs. Voila! A solution. The eggs aren't the ONLY incentive they're offering — following the wider trend of small, mostly rural parts of the country offering remote workers huge incentives to relocate, these places are also throwing in other perks. But who knows … with the way prices and the economy keep going, the eggs might end up being the most compelling one!

1. Graham County, Kansas

This county in the northern part of central Kansas bills itself as being "in the middle of everywhere," which is probably gilding the lily a bit if we're being honest. HOWEVER, they will hand you, free and clear, two dozen eggs every month for a year if you are willing to relocate and set up your homestead in one of its communities.

You'll also get a free country club membership, utility discounts, a welcome dinner with the mayor, which may or may not include more eggs, and up to $15,000 cash money depending on how you qualify, which you can use to keep stocking up on eggs once the year's supply runs out. By then, a dozen eggs will probably COST $15,000, but still!

2. Lincoln County, Kansas

Just to the east of Graham County is Lincoln County, which isn't quite as generous egg-wise as its neighbor — they're offering you just a single dozen eggs every month for a year, which is really quite stingy. Pony up, Lincoln County, Kansas!

However, what it lacks in free eggs it makes up for in other amenities, including five grand in cash, tax waivers and rebates, up to $3,000 a year for five years to pay off your student loans AND a formal tea with a lady named Marilyn Helmer. She's a local history buff and shop owner known as the Mother of Lincoln County Tourism. Which is worth AT LEAST two dozen eggs at minimum.

3. Mayfield, Kentucky

If cattle and amber waves of grain are not really your thing but Southern hospitality and eggs are, Mayfield, Kentucky's sweet deal might be your vibe. The small town in the western part of the state is also offering a free dozen eggs every month for a year, plus $5,000 in cash.

But you'll also get everything from theater tickets to a YMCA membership to a 50% discount on childcare as well as a slot in the Mayfield Graves County Young Professionals group, where you can network about business opportunities and, of course, swap egg recipes.

