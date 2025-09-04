As a community-oriented, dramatic, attention-loving, and loyal person whose world pretty much revolves around her friends, I can tell you that I've been around the friendship block a few times.

I'm basically a friendship expert. I'm here to tell you that sometimes you have to drop a friend. I know it can be one of the hardest things you do in your life, but if you read the title of this article and a certain name (or names) popped into your head, it's about time to take those creeping thoughts seriously.

Advertisement

You owe it to yourself and your own well-being to consciously take a moment to honor the nagging thoughts or feelings you've been having and figure out what makes the best sense for you at this moment.

Here are 3 unmistakable signs your friend is a bad person, even if you've known them forever:

1. They make you jump through hoops

This phrase is more than just a clever euphemism; it can also double as a really useful test.

Growing up, my family was incredibly poor. We often didn't have enough money for food, our electricity went out from time to time, and we had to rely on donations to clothe ourselves.

Advertisement

I remember vividly one day I had a change in my hand that I had saved up and was trying desperately to rearrange in hopes that the new combination would add up to the dollar I needed to buy food at school.

If you commonly find yourself in this situation in any part of your life — where you're jumping over hoops trying to add up all the parts in the hopes that they come to the outcome you want rather than the outcome they are — then it's maybe time to let that thing, whatever it is, go.

2. They take more from your spirit than they add

Xavier Lorenzo / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Continuing with the dollar metaphor, at the end of the day, all your relationships should add up to a dollar.

Friendships, like all relationships, are about give and take, but when the sun sets and you're lying your head down on your pillow, you need to ask yourself if you're going to bed with less of yourself than you had when you woke up.

I'm the kind of person who gives my friends virtually everything I have — my love, my space, my time, my energy, even my money. If I have something to share, it brings me great joy to share that thing with the people that I love.

However, when my relationship with a former best friend started taking something from my spirit, I knew this relationship had crossed into dangerous territory. This relationship was taking from me something that it could not replenish.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, what you give and what you get should balance out, and if it's not, you're operating from a deficit.

Cutting your losses isn't a sign of failure; it's a sign that you gave it all you got and you love and honor yourself enough to do the hard work necessary to maintain your own well-being.

3. They make you feel worse when you're around them

The moment of truth came for me when I took a week off from work and flew down to Cuba to hang out with a dear friend of mine, S., who's made her home there.

Seventeen hundred miles and one forbidden country later, I found myself feeling lighter than I had in months. Everything from my spirit to my laughter to my sense of community was being restored when I was with S., all things that I had lost in the months prior.

Advertisement

I could finally breathe. My friend S. had gone through so much trouble to take care of me and make sure I had the best time in Havana that she could offer, and the difference between how I felt with her versus how I felt with my former best friend sealed the deal.

You deserve to have friends who love and cherish you, uplift you, and make you feel lighter than anyone else in the world, and who go the extra mile for you because they know you're worth it.

If you feel a visceral positive difference in your life, if you feel a weight lifted off of your chest when you're away from that friend, then that may be the only sign you really need that this relationship isn't serving you, and it's time to move on.

Advertisement

Friends come and go, but your relationship with yourself is forever. Freeing yourself up from things that are holding you down is one of the most precious gifts you can give yourself. And you're absolutely worth it.

Josette Souza is a marketing professional, having previously worked as the Program Coordinator at Everyday Feminism and with the LatinNegr@s Project and Africa Educates.