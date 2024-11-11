What The Universe Is Trying To Tell You If You Keep Seeing Spiders, According To A Psychic

When we’re stuck in the chaos of our lives, unable to slow down, take a deep breath, or practice any kind of mindfulness, it’s far too easy to miss the universe’s communication with us. From placing people in our lives, to sending signs, there’s more than just a few ways to tune in.

According to a cosmic shaman and psychic named Sara, the universe sometimes communicate messages with us through other beings — from animals, to bugs, and even plants.

While it might be unsettling for some, spiders are are common couriers from the universe and there are four distinct messages you can glean from their presence.

Here are 4 things the universe is trying to tell you if you keep seeing spiders:

1. You need to dive deeper into your fears

If you're scared of spiders it's important to remember that the fear can embody a message in itself. What exactly are you afraid of? The unexpectedness of their presence? Their eight legs?

The truth is, we often take our fears at face value, forgetting that we can learn from them, and grow. When we acknowledge and move past those knee-jerk reactions, we can appreciate that overcoming fear and even facing fear is a strength.

In her TED Talk, best-selling author Karen Thompson Walker explained how learning to listen to our fears can make us more calm and centered individuals, but trying to outrun those fears will only lead us in anxiety-ridden circles.

2. You’re ‘the weaver’ of your own life

“Think of it as you are weaving the tapestry of your own life,” psychic Sara explained. "There are many threads to be woven, textures, colors, and specific shapes … tasks to achieve to live the full life and complete the tapestry.”

Spiders’ lives are centered around their webs. It’s a literal sign for us to use our creativity and gifts to create the life we want for ourselves.

“If you have confused yourself as being a fly, caught in the web and trappings of someone else’s rules and expectations,” Sara added “free yourself and become the spider.”

3. Your self-awareness is growing

According to other spiritual experts, spiders can also be a sign of growing self-awareness and introspection.

If you’re at a transitional stage where relationships are strained and you’re feeling uncomfortable in your routine, spiders popping up could be a sign that you need to look inward — or maybe, that introspection is what led to the divide in the first place.

Spiders are independent creatures. They are comfortable in their own company, and thrive relying on themselves. They’re innately introspective creators, some of which, according to wildlife experts, also have the capacity for self-awareness.

4. You are connected to everything and everyone around you

Similar to a spider’s web, you are a being that’s connected with everything around you. Your relationships, your energy, your thoughts, your physicality — it's all connected.

If you’re finding spider webs in your space or spiders lingering around the corners of your home, chances are you’re forgetting to acknowledge that connection.

Spiders are powerful symbols of creation and determination.

You’re the weaver of your own life, the creative vision behind your goals, and the person that drives your success. Tune into what you want, who you are, and what you need to do to achieve what you envision, and remember, fear about something like a spider is okay if you’re willing to unpack it.

