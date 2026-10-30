The Universe Loves To Spoil People Who Have 8 Consistent Habits

People who believe in manifestation tend to be more optimistic about their success.

When someone with this mentality trusts that it will all work out in the end, the Universe loves to spoil them. Not only are they happier by finding meaning in little things, but their subconscious mind learns to expect goodness from the cosmos.

1. They speak kindly about themselves

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Positive self-talk is important for our mental health, but it also influences how other people and the Universe interact with us. If we're confident and self-assured, we're reminding the Universe that we're ready for whatever it wants to throw our way.

Compared to an insecure person who judges and speaks negatively to themselves, these positive people are open to all kinds of opportunities. They know they're someone they can rely on, even when things feel scary.

2. They release what's not meant for them

If you hold onto things that burden you, you're missing out on all the goodness you could welcome into your life. That's why people intentionally cleanse their energy and release anything that's not meant for them.

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They're often rewarded with opportunities from the Universe. They focus on the emotions and experiences that make them better people, instead of letting it hold them back.

3. They take time to slow down

When you're living on autopilot, chances are you're not open to anything the Universe is trying to give you. The more you overlook these gifts, the less obvious they become.

But people who are spoiled by the Universe are much more mindful. They notice and appreciate everything that crosses their path, big and small. They do more with these opportunities than someone who's grinding without slowing down.

Even for people who aren't receptive to talk about manifestation, just 10 minutes of mindfulness a day can still have all kinds of benefits.

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4. They send good out into the world

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There are real benefits that come from sending good into the world, even if you don't believe in karma. For people who do this, they receive that goodness back ten-fold.

Instead of being a pessimistic person and holding onto jealousy or resentment, they let their joy and compassion fuel them.

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5. They celebrate small wins

Finding joy in the little things and being present makes everything more enjoyable. It's the most grateful, appreciative people who are spoiled by the Universe. Rather than focusing on what they don't have, they take stock of what they do.

Even if it's just a cup of coffee or a smile from a stranger, they live in a state of abundance, rather than lack.

6. They learn from mistakes

When we get down on ourselves for making mistakes, our subconscious gets used to protecting us. People may seek out safety in sameness and shut down the opportunities the Universe is sending them, just for a fleeting sense of comfort.

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But folks who consistently get out of their comfort zones and allow themselves to make mistakes show up differently for themselves. They celebrate rejection as if it's an achievement. This reminds them and the Universe that they're grateful for learning opportunities.

7. They pay attention to their health

The Universe notices how you treat yourself. If you seek approval from others or don't put your health first, the energy from the Universe mirrors that.

But when someone is intentional about nourishing their bodies and making it a safe place to live, they remind the Universe what they're deserving of. Just like we say in interpersonal relationships, you have to remind people how you deserve to be treated by being true to yourself.

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8. They only control what they can

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When someone is dysregulated in their body or mind, they look to controlling behaviors to find a sense of security. They try to control other people or get unreasonably angry when things don't go exactly as planned. It's usually people feeling uncertain who end up creating more stress for themselves.

But the Universe loves to spoil people who can exist and thrive, even when life is chaotic. These people learn to embrace new opportunities and get out of their comfort zones, and they are greatly rewarded.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.