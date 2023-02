100 Uniquely Beautiful Water-Inspired Names

Water gives us life. We drink it to live, we use it to clean, we use it to purify. So, what better way to celebrate a child's birth than by giving them one of these unique water names?

Giving your child, or pet for that matter, a water name immediately connects them to the wider spirituality of the world.

The world is nothing without water — oceans, seas, rivers, and lakes connected us all before telephones and computers did. Water names are also a symbol of strength and control.

Your child will not be easily uprooted or overwhelmed; they will always be at the center of their emotions. Their name will tie them to a universal and higher feeling of tranquility as they control the flow of their lives.

100 Best Water-Related Names

Best Water Names For Girls

1. Briny

Origin: Irish

Meaning: "of salty water" or "the sea"

2. Darya

Origin: Iranian

Meaning: "sea"

3. Mira

Origin: Sanskrit

Meaning: "sea" or "ocean"

4. Misty

Origin: English

Meaning: "tiny drops of water"

5. Muriel

Origin: Celtic

Meaning: "the bright sea"; the angel who governs the month of June

6. Oceane

Origin: Greek

Meaning: "ocean"; the name of the Greek God Oceanus, God of the Sea

7. Rosemary

Origin: Latin

Meaning: “dew of the sea”

8. Tallulah

Origin: Irish

Meaning: “leaping water”

9. Zarya

Origin: Slavic

Meaning: the name of a prominent water priestess

Advertisement

10. Talise

Origin: Native American

Meaning: “lovely water”; “dew”

11. Cordelia

Origin: Latin; Celtic

Meaning: "daughter of the sea"

12. Maya

Origin: Greek

Meaning: "water"

13. Adair

Origin: Scottish

Meaning: "a river near oaks"

14. Amaya

Origin: Japan

Meaning: "night rain"

15. Baia

Origin: Portuguese

Meaning: "bay"

16. Derya

Origin: Turkish

Meaning: "sea"

17. Ginevra

Origin: Italian

Meaning: "white wave"

18. Lynn

Origin: Welsh

Meaning: "lake"

19. Chantara

Origin: Thai

Meaning: "moon water"

20. Doris

Origin: Greek

Meaning: "gift of the ocean"

21. Beverly

Origin: English

Meaning: "dweller of the beaver stream"

22. Marina

Origin: Latin

Meaning: "from the sea"

23. Nahla

Origin: Arabic

Meaning: "drink of water"

24. Dwyn

Origin: Welsh

Meaning: "wave"

25. Cherith

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: "winter stream"

26. Zarya

Origin: Slavic

Meaning: the name of a water priestess

27. Mira

Origin: Latin

Meaning: "ocean"

28. Tarni

Origin: Australian

Meaning: "wave," "surf"

29. Ondine

Origin: Latin

Meaning: "little wave"

30. Nori

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: "seaweed"

31. Moana

Origin: Polynesian

Meaning: "sea"

32. Narelle

Origin: Aboriginal/Australian

Meaning: "little river"

33. Kallan

Origin: Scandinavian

Meaning: "river" or "stream"

34. Adriana

Origin: Latin

Meaning: "sea"; "water"

Best Water Names For Boys

35. Aalto

Origin: Scandinavian and Finnish

Meaning: “wave”

36. Calder

Origin: English

Meaning: “rocky water”

37. Kiyo

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: "water"

38. Lir

Origin: Irish

Meaning: the Irish god of the sea

39. Morrissey

Origin: Irish

Meaning: “choice of the sea”

40. Nile

Origin: Egyptian

Meaning: the name of an Egyptian River; "blue"

41. Sailor

Origin: French

Meaning: "boat woman/man"

42. Seaton

Origin: English

Meaning: “town by the sea”

43. Lincoln

Origin: English

Meaning: “town by the lake”

44. Jordan

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: “flowing down”

45. Caspian

Origin: Latin

Meaning: the sea between Asia and Europe; "white"

46. Adrian

Origin: Latin

Meaning: "sea"; "water"

47. Bach

Origin: German

Meaning: "dweller near the brook"

48. Aenon

Origin: Greek

Meaning: "water spring"

49. Alun

Origin: Welsh

Meaning: the name of a river in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales

50. Beckett

Origin: Irish

Meaning: "little brook"

51. Leith

Origin: Scottish

Meaning: name of a city in Scotland; "wet"

52. Bourne

Origin: English

Meaning: "one who lives near a stream"

53. Carlow

Origin: Irish

Meaning: "four-part lake"

54. Eaton

Origin: English

Meaning: "riverside"

55. Holmes

Origin: English

Meaning: "near the mainland"

56. Irving

Origin: Scottish

Meaning: "green river" and "sea friend"

57. Hurley

Origin: Irish

Meaning: "sea tide"

58. Fisher

Origin: English

Meaning: "fisherman"

59. Deniz

Origin: Turkish

Meaning: "waves" or "sea"

60. Brooks

Origin: English

Meaning: "of the brook"

61. Kano

Origin: Japanese

Meaning: "the god of the water"

62. Loch

Origin: Gaelic

Meaning: "lake"

63. Malik

Origin: Greenlandic

Meaning: "wave"

64. Pike

Origin: English

Meaning: a type of fish

65. Nen

Origin: Egyptian

Meaning: "ancient waters"

66. Wade

Origin: English

Meaning: "by the river crossing"

67. Maxwell

Origin: Scottish

Meaning: "great stream"

Best Gender-Neutral Water Names

68. Michal

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: "brook"; the name of King Saul’s daughter

69. Bay

Origin: British

Meaning: describes the wide mouth leading into the sea

70. Kawai

Origin: Hawaiian

Meaning: "from the water"

71. Brook

Origin: English

Meaning: "small stream"

72. Evian

Origin: Welsh

Meaning: “the Lord is gracious”

73. Fjord

Origin: Norwegian

Meaning: the passage of the sea

74. Beck

Origin: Norse/ Norwegian

Meaning: “stream”

75. Cove

Origin: German

Meaning: “a small bay”

76. Destan

Origin: French

Meaning: “by the still water”

77. Douglas

Origin: Scottish

Meaning: “dark water”

78. Kai

Origin: Hawaiian

Meaning: "sea"

79. Rain

Origin: English

Meaning: "rain"

80. Brooklyn

Origin: English

Meaning: "water"

81. Locklyn

Origin: Scottish

Meaning: "lake land"

82. Rayan

Origin: Arabic

Meaning: "lush land rich with water"

83. Dylan

Origin: Welsh

Meaning: "tide flow"

84. Harbor

Origin: German

Meaning: "boat dock on the shore"

85. Kline

Origin: Scottish

Meaning: "river"

86. Maris

Origin: Latin

Meaning: "of the sea"

87. Mar

Origin: Portuguese

Meaning: "sea"

88. Euri

Origin: Basque

Meaning: "rain"

89. Shannon

Origin: Irish

Meaning: name of an Irish river

90. India

Origin: Sanskrit

Meaning: "river"

91. Nirvelli

Origin: Indigenous American

Meaning: "water child"

92. Isa

Origin: German

Meaning: "ice"

93. Adva

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: "small wave" or "ripple"

9. Whitney

Origin: English

Meaning: "from clear water"

95. Shore

Origin: English

Meaning: "seashore"

96. Shandy

Origin: English

Meaning: "wise river"

97. Morgan

Origin: Welsh

Meaning: "seaborn"

98. River

Origin: Latin

Meaning: "river"

99. Abital

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: "my father is the night dew"

100. Marlowe

Origin: English

Meaning: "driftwood"

Jessica Xing is a writer, former YourTango intern, and Enterprise Tech Reporter for INSIDER. She has had bylines featured in Business Insider, Vox, Washington Square News, Yahoo Finance, and others.