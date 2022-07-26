Unicorn Ice Cream Is The Magical Summer Treat We All Deserve

When you're out and about enjoying the summer heat, you know that nothing can make a day better than indulging in everyone's favorite summer treat: ice cream.

There are so many flavors of ice cream to choose from.

If one thing is consistent in this life, it's that there's always going to be a new flavor of ice cream in the summer. And the different combinations you can do? It's like a math problem out here.

But this time, you shouldn't settle just for any old ice cream, or a single flavor on a cone. Instead, have a bite (or many bites) of this colorful and magical Unicorn Ice Cream.

Take a look at those bright colors and yummy sprinkles. Nothing will heal your inner child more than this ice cream. This unicorn ice cream is a "no-churn," which is good news because it means you can whip up your very own batch in the comfort of your home. You can live your childhood dreams of living in an ice cream shop with this recipe.

This easy-to-follow recipe is provided by the food site Delish and requires a lot of bowls, food coloring, and of course, sprinkles (no ice cream concoction is complete without sprinkles!). Maybe if you're feeling a little devilish, put an alcoholic twist on this. It's five o'clock somewhere.

What you need:

3 cups heavy cream

(1) 11-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 drops each assorted food coloring (Delish says to use pink, purple, green, blue, and yellow, but you know what? Go crazy with the colors!)

Sprinkles, for the top (Delish says it's optional, but you know they are a necessity.)

Steps to take:

Whisk heavy cream in a large bowl using a hand mixer or a stand mixer until medium peaks form. Fold in the condensed milk and vanilla, then divide the mixture into 5 bowls (it has to be 5!). Add the food coloring to each bowl and stir. Layer the colors in a loaf pan Smooth the top and swirl the colors using a knife (Use 4 to 5 swirls so the colors don't turn muddy. You want colorful swirls, not muck.) Top with sprinkles (go crazy!) and put in the freezer for 5 hours or until firm. Remove from freezer and let soften for about 5 to 10 minutes.

It's a lot of steps and the wait is grueling, but when you get this as a result, it's all worth it!

Watch the Delish video for step-by-step instructions! And waste no time in whipping up this delicious treat. Invite your friends over, even invite that guy you have a crush on. No one is safe from this unicorn ice cream.

