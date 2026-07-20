If You Knew How Dark Energy Works, You'd Probably Stop Hanging Out With 8 Types Of People

If you knew just how dark someone’s energy was and exactly how it'd affect you, you’d probably stop hanging out with the kind of people who amplify its effects.

Because dark energy can't actually be seen, it can be easy to dismiss as either a coincidence. If you're willing to be honest with yourself, though, you'll find it's more obvious than you might think. Once you distance yourself, you'll be amazed by the relief that comes over you.

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You'd probably stop hanging out with certain types of people if you really knew how dark energy works:

1. Chronic gossippers

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The only interesting thing about people who gossip all the time is what they have to say about everyone else. These people thrive on sourcing information about other people that they can share for the shock factor. If they’re talking poorly to your face about someone else they supposedly like or call a good friend, there’s a good chance they’re doing the same about you.

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Especially if they’re pushy about knowing all the facts or love-bombing you in the hopes of gaining more information, chances are their bad energy is actually sabotaging you behind the scenes.

2. People who always expect the worst

Even if it helps people to cope with uncertainty and fear, expecting the worst almost always ensures that it will happen. When you’re holding onto negativity and fear, you’re turned away from opportunities to make a situation better for everyone.

Someone who spends all their time with pessimistic people will usually start to adopt some of that fear and negativity. Instead of being grateful for what they have and believing that things will work out, they sabotage their own lives by holding onto fear about worst-case scenarios.

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3. People who thrive around chaos

Even if it seems counterintuitive to protecting our peace, we often tolerate people who love chaos because we feel bad for them and don't know what else to do. Even when it’s subconscious, they’re creating chaos and problems out of nothing because they appreciate having something to busy their minds or distract them from their own thoughts.

When you understand just how dark this kind of energy truly is, you’ll never waste your resources on their aura. However, in our culture that needs excitement and craves constant stimulation, we tend to make all kinds of excuses for keeping these relationships in our lives.

4. Overly competitive friends

Competitive friends make us feel alone, even when we’re around other people. They chip away at our self-esteem over time and invalidate our excitement about the kinds of things that a good friend would simply celebrate with us. They’re competing behind the scenes, which is even more insidious than being competitive out in the open.

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Especially when we don’t realize these friends are secretly wishing for our downfall behind our backs, we miss out on all kinds of opportunities. Consider the difference between these kinds of competitive people and the friends who speak positively behind our backs and put us in the running for roles and opportunities that we don’t even realize are there.

5. People who are happiest when you’re struggling

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Even if they smile at you and seem to be on your side, the most insidious friends and people are the ones who are actually happiest when you’re struggling. When you fail, they might say, “You’ll get it next time,” but in reality, they’re secretly thrilled that you didn't ace that interview.

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Usually, they’re projecting their own inner turmoil and insecurity. It’s easier when everyone around them fails or struggles, because then they don’t have to control their own shortcomings or pretend to be happy for someone they’re jealous of.

6. Chronic victims

People who need everyone’s pity and reassurance because they see themselves as victims care more about that attention than about truly showing up for people. They constantly bring down the energy in a room, creating problems out of nowhere and shifting blame to others when they can’t take accountability for anything.

Compared to the empowering vibe and energy that someone who takes responsibility for the direction of their life brings to relationships and social situations, these people completely drain everyone around them. It might be subtle, but over time, their friends and family members are always walking on eggshells when they’re in the room.

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7. People who speak negatively about themselves

If someone’s self-hatred is impossible to ignore, that kind of insecurity and shame can be contagious. When we spend too much time in the presence of a person who is constantly putting themselves down, we're likely to start adopting their language and falling into the same kind of shameful spirals in our own heads.

That’s why setting boundaries with these people and calling out their language is so powerful. Don’t put yourself in a position where your own mental health is at stake.

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8. Energy vampires

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Energy vampires are the kinds of people and friends who suck the energy out of every room. They’re constantly asking for attention, overstepping boundaries, disrespecting people, and being negative, often at the expense of whoever is in their vicinity.

While their manipulative, insecure behaviors might seem subtle, you'll eventually realize how powerful their bad energy truly is. You feel drained after spending time with them, instead of reenergized. You feel anxious about making plans, and even more so when they’re in your presence. They suck the life and confidence out of you with every conversation and interaction.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.