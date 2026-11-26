It took me a long time to realize, but the intersection of happiness and health isn't accidental. Our mental and physical well-being are deeply connected, as research from Brown University confirms, with each one supporting the other. The following habits are straightforward, practical behaviors that fit into real life and determine how well (or unwell) a person is.

6 things happy people often do that trigger unwell people:

1. They stop chasing happiness

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A curious thing happens when we do as most of us do, which is that if we search for happiness, we become unhappy — psychology research from UC Berkeley suggests that people who constantly worry about their happiness are actually way less happy. If we’re knowingly pursuing the illusion of happiness, we are unwittingly communicating to ourselves that we’re, you guessed it, not happy. The chase emphasizes the lack.

When I reveal to my clients that they already have everything they need to be happy, right here, right now, I always enjoy watching the relief wash over them. ‘You mean I don’t need to get rid of X to be happy?’ You can prioritize those things if you like. But you do it from a place of wholeness and innate happiness. When you approach life from happiness, you tend to perform better.

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2. They don't see themselves as an island

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Recently, as I was sitting taking notes by the river, someone waved at me from a passing boat. Whether it was aimed at me or not didn’t matter. I waved back in acknowledgment of my understanding and confirmation that we were all connected. To sense the connection we have with all things is happiness.

By creating the reality we want, we confirm it. If we see others as connected, we are connected. If we see ourselves as a victim or an island, we create that reality, and we feel the depression of that reality. Seeing continual confirmation of your connection to other people, regardless of who they are, is a high-consciousness life hack.

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3. They stop ruminating on problems they don't have control over

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For those with significant mental health or other issues, therapy can be essential. But after a point, I believe that over-emphasis or fixating on our problems can backfire. When we replay our problems over and over, we can end up making them feel bigger. Instead, we must focus on our work, developing our skills, creating value in the world, and helping others. That gets us out of our heads. When we do this, we realize that often, mental wellness was there all along.

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4. They choose lightness over doom-and-gloom

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The happiest, healthiest people by no means have ideal lives. No one does. Even the people you envy are dealing with stuff you don’t want. What happy people have in common is maintaining a continual need to keep things light.

I’m not saying you should be the over-the-top insufferable pun joke-telling guy who smiles when things need to appropriately be more low-key. No. I’m talking about being light-hearted where appropriate and keeping the people around them lifted. Most people are focused on their miseries. Happy people transcend this and actively practice the art of light-heartedness.

A lighthearted attitude is a great way to balance life's heavy moments with a sense of lightness; it's why we escape to comedies amid the darkest times, right? A survey by 686 Italian adults found that people who used good-natured, light humor reported lower levels of depression and stress.

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5. They befriend the dark part of themselves

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Want to know the quickest way to be continually miserable? Resist bad stuff. Resist your inner shadow side. Refuse to accept the cruelty of human nature. Moan when it rains.

You could never enjoy life if there weren’t darker moments, and you could never truly embrace human nature or yourself if you didn’t accept and acknowledge our darker elements. Happy people have accepted the horrors lurking in the dimly lit avenues of the world around us.

They don’t reel off hundreds of affirmations with a forced smile, hoping and praying the bad things get covered up like clown paint and disappear. Happy people are not deluded. They accept. They use their aggressive nature. They learn to love reality for what it is. They do what they can to address evil, but they don’t try to change things out of their control.

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6. They find reasons to love other people, even the most difficult

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Most of us are capable of far more compassion than we realize, even though it might not seem that way as we mature. But we always have a choice. We can find things to like in other people. We can find reasons to love others (even if they choose to dye their hair blue). Compassion is part of what it means to be human. It isn’t to be deluded or a ‘hopeless optimist.’

It is to open up to humanity and expect the best in others. It is to see ourselves in others. When we do the opposite, we become jaded and bitter, tighten around people, and fail to seize opportunities for healthy collaboration and mutual joy. We lose the most in the end.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.