6 Common Traits Of Women Who Are Naturally Successful At Almost Everything

If you’ve read Sheryl Sandberg’s book Lean In cover to cover and can quote paragraphs from Sophia Amoruso‘s #GirlBoss, you might be interested in this study that claims to have found the six personality traits that all naturally successful women have in common.

Lean In's website describes the book and movement as "want[ing] a world where people of every gender can pursue their dreams without bias or other barriers holding them back. Where girls grow up to be confident, resilient leaders.

Where more women run companies and countries." They continue by saying, "We are driven by the belief our society and economy would be better if women and girls were valued as equal to men and boys."

Caliper, a global management consulting firm, set about uncovering the key characteristics by studying a group of 85 women who were all in top management positions. Each executive took a personality test and answered a series of surveys about their successes. With this equal evaluation in mind, these executives answered questions about how they lead their companies.

Here are the common traits of women who are naturally successful at almost everything:

1. Assertiveness

Assertive women tend to achieve higher career advancement, experience greater job satisfaction, and have more influence in professional settings.

However, a study published in Scientific Reports explained that navigating assertiveness can be complex for women due to societal expectations of femininity, which may sometimes conflict with assertive behavior.

2. Aggressiveness

Successful women often use indirect aggression to navigate competitive environments. This strategy can include behaviors like spreading rumors, social exclusion, or subtle criticism rather than confrontation.

2020 research found that it can be seen as a way to achieve success without violating societal expectations of feminine behavior. However, it's important to note that not all successful women engage in such tactics, and individual variations exist.

3. Empathy

Women tend to score higher on empathy measures than men, suggesting that successful women may exhibit a strong capacity for empathy, which can be valuable in leadership roles by allowing them to understand and connect with others effectively.

However, research from a 2023 study also highlighted that this is a complex issue with potential biases related to gender stereotypes and social desirability, requiring careful study design to measure empathy in different contexts accurately.

4. Ego-strength

Research published in the Journal of Research in Personality suggests a strong correlation between ego strength — the ability to manage impulses and maintain a stable sense of self — and success in women.

Women with higher ego strength tend to achieve greater professional and personal accomplishments. This is often linked to better coping mechanisms, self-confidence, and the capacity to navigate challenging situations effectively.

5. Stress tolerance

Successful women and stress tolerance often highlight the complex interplay between factors like strong social support networks, effective coping mechanisms, and a sense of control, which can contribute to their ability to manage stress effectively, even in high-pressure situations.

However, 2024 research acknowledged that women may report experiencing higher stress levels due to societal expectations and the burden of emotional labor.

6. Energy

According to a 2020 study, positive relational energy highlights how women who are successful in their careers often exhibit strong interpersonal skills, emotional intelligence, and an ability to build supportive networks. These traits can be seen as a source of positive energy that fuels their success and motivates others around them. These traits include empathy, collaboration, and active listening, which can foster a sense of connection and empowerment within teams.

According to an explanation Caliper gave the study results mean that successful women are straightforward in their communication style, can move projects forward, can understand and relate to the feelings of others, are comfortable in high-stress environments, and are enthusiastic about their work.

On the other hand, qualities that might slow down success were also uncovered in the study. Women “with a high level of accommodation” who care too much about what other people think of them are likely to struggle in leadership roles.

Of course, this is not to say that if sometimes you accommodate others you will not be a successful leader. But making sure everyone is happy is important.

Collectively, the results of the study aren’t exactly mind-boggling — it seems obvious that you need to be able to stand your ground, be excited about your career, and not crack under pressure if you want to climb the corporate ladder to the top, but it’s certainly a helpful reminder for those of us who struggle with any or all of these traits.

It takes a lot to take charge and lead let alone run a company. But we can all be a girl boss, you just have to want it. Like Lean In says, "Together, we can make work work for women in a way it never has before."

So let's do just that. Regardless of personality traits being a leader takes inner desire and drive to lead and take control. It's up to you to own it.

Jasmine Garnsworthy is a digital communications specialist and former style and beauty editor at POPSUGAR, StyleCaster, and Mamamia.