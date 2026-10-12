People Who Rewatch The Same Shows When They’re Sad Usually Have 7 Traits Therapists Recognize Immediately

Many of us have become accustomed to demonizing sadness as something to avoid in the pursuit of happiness, when in reality it’s actually quite important to sit with and process your negative emotions.

Therapists often find it useful to explore the coping mechanisms people use when they’re sad because, as a 2023 study explains, appreciating sadness in healthy ways can actually build someone’s resilience and sense of self over time. As an example, people who rewatch the same shows over and over when they’re feeling sad tend to possess certain healthy traits that counselors feel the rest of us can learn valuable lessons from.

Advertisement

People who watch the same TV shows over and over when they feel sad tend to have these traits that therapists almost immediately recognize

1. They seek healthy distractions

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock.com

We often view distractions, especially from difficult situations or complicated emotions, as inherently bad things. However, therapists may notice when someone is actually relying on healthy distractions, like a comfort show or movie when they’re sad, instead of immediately resorting to less healthy coping strategies like emotional suppression.

Advertisement

They’re using a healthy escape into a fictional world or a nostalgic piece of media to cultivate a safe space. They may not be actively unwinding and unpacking how they feel, but they’re setting the stage to feel a little bit more regulated in their bodies and connected to themselves.

2. They leverage nostalgia to connect back to themselves

Nostalgia goes hand-in-hand with a psychological experience called mental transportation, where we mentally go back to a specific memory or situation. Comfort shows and movies that evoke nostalgia may also mentally transport us back to a specific time or version of ourselves. For someone struggling with sadness, it can connect them back to who they are, even in seasons of struggle and frustration.

While living in the past and relying on nostalgia for comfort in every situation is a red flag for most therapists, this kind of reflection and connection to themselves can also be a great way to self-soothe and gain perspective.

Advertisement

3. They recognize themselves in fictional characters

Many people prefer specific comfort shows because they feel seen by the characters or the plot line. Even though they’re not actively interacting with someone in person, these comfort shows give them a sense of connection and belonging.

When they’re going through something difficult or feeling overly sad, these shows can feel like a mirror. They can see themselves in the characters and feel validated in their experiences, which is often a great self-soothing ritual.

4. They retreat to predictable environments when they feel anxious

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

Unpredictability can create discomfort for most people. However, people with a strong tolerance of uncertainty are also often more regulated. That’s why therapists often notice where someone creates space for uncertainty, and where they satisfy their inner human needs with predictability and comfort.

Coming back to the same comfort show when they’re upset can be a great source of healthy distraction. They know what to expect from a show and how certain they are of the characters, which eases their nervous system when there’s already a lot going on. It’s this kind of safe space that can help someone deal with sadness or shame, without fear of what’s to come.

5. They need space to decompress

Therapists often notice when someone needs alone time to decompress. Oftentimes, that’s associated with introverted traits, where being around other people can feel draining, even if they’re searching for an escape or tangible support.

Instead, these people rely on comforting movies and TV shows that make them feel seen, but don’t require active social energy. They still feel like they’re appreciating belonging and connection, but it’s just with fictional characters or people on TV that are more predictable.

Advertisement

6. They give themselves permission to slow down

Watching a TV show or putting on a favorite movie can feel like permission to slow down. Especially for someone who tends to have a lot of stress in their life or a ton of obligations on their plate, putting on a nostalgic movie, putting their phone down, and resting on the couch can feel like a healthy escape from all the noise.

While we don’t need permission to slow down, sometimes these media cues can be helpful for someone who still tends to shame themselves for needing a break.

7. They seek out media that soothes a wound

guys_who_shoot | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

A family sitcom or series might offer belonging or healing from childhood trauma. A comforting romantic comedy might offer hope for someone who feels unlovable or alone. Depending on what someone is intentionally watching or finding comfort in, a therapist may notice what they’re struggling with or trying to soothe.

While we don’t always find comfort in genres that point to our own distress, someone might gain a sense of hope from a story they already enjoy when they re-enter their own reality.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.