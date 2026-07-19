People Who Say Winter Is Their Favorite Season Usually Have 6 Distinct Traits

People who love wintertime are unique. They don't mind the cold or the endless holiday music, and that means they have unique superpowers that their summer-loving peers seriously lack.

If winter is your favorite season, you likely have a love of cozy afternoons by a roaring fire and long chats over hot cocoa. The cold doesn't impact you as long as you've got warm sweaters and blankets to bundle in. In fact, people who would rather go sledding than sit on a beach share distinct traits that might even tempt their warm-weather brethren to bundle up for a snowball fight.

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People who love winter usually share these distinct traits:

1. They're homebodies

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People who think winter is the best season love being indoors. They would much prefer snuggling up with a fuzzy blanket and reading a book than going outdoors.

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Winter is the perfect excuse to indulge in alone time. If it’s too cold, you can easily use that as an excuse to get out of plans. People easily become more lethargic in the winter, making it the perfect time to not do anything.

2. They like winter sports

There are so many sports that take place over the course of winter. NFL, March Madness, hockey, and, of course, skiing. If you want to get some exercise, you can hit the slopes, but if you prefer to expend less energy, you can get cozy and watch sports all weekend long.

3. They like to be comfortable

Many people who prefer winter find it more comfortable than the hotter months. That's just a nice way of saying these folks run hot and can't stand when temps get anywhere near balmy.

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Summer is filled with bugs and sweat. In winter, you can just keep adding layers until you're the perfect temp. There's no need to sweat or shiver as long as you've got the right gear.

4. They're romantics

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People who love winter are filled with whimsy and romantic notions. They love to watch the first snowfall and think about all the beautiful things in their lives. It's cuffing season, after all, and that means snuggling with the one you love is likely your favorite pastime.

They are pretty nostalgic people, and winter really brings out this side of them. The holidays help as well.

5. They love the fashion

There’s so much to love about winter clothes. The chunky sweaters, cute jeans, earmuffs, boots, and coats; there are just so many good things about sweater weather.

Some people like the variety of winter clothes more than summer or spring clothes. It's certainly an opportunity for anyone who loves playing with styling and unique looks to flex their creative fashion muscles.

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6. They're family-oriented

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Most people love winter because of the holidays. Let’s face it, what’s good about December without Christmas, Hanukkah, or New Year’s?

Family-oriented people thrive during the winter months because it gives them the opportunity to spend time with loved ones. Whether it’s being able to carry on old traditions or make new ones, winter is the perfect time to go home and be with people you love.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.