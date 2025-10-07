If You Usually Get Depressed During The Winter, These 5 Simple Habits Will Make You Less Sad

Can't seem to shake the feelings of gloom that roll around in the winter months? Millions of Americans experience a condition called seasonal affective disorder (SAD) each year, which is mood and attitude changes that may occur during certain times, such as in the wintertime.

Scientists believe that less sunlight may affect the amount of hormones your brain makes, causing you to feel unhappier and sleep worse. On the plus side, sleep experts at MattressNextDay have a few tips on how to avoid winter depression and boost your mood during the long, cold months.

Here are 5 habits that make people feel happier during the cold, dark winter months:

1. Going outside

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Letting your body soak up some natural light can do wonders for your circadian rhythms. Sunlight can help regulate the production of melatonin and serotonin, two hormones that affect your sleep and your overall mood.

Russel J. Reiter, a melatonin researcher at the University of Texas Health Science Center, explained the importance of getting outside periodically during the day, saying, "This can have a major impact on melatonin rhythms and can result in improvements in mood, energy, and sleep quality."

You'll get the most benefit if you can get outside within the first 10-20 minutes of waking up. Whether you go for a short morning walk or even just stand outside for a few minutes, you'll start your day off right.

2. Improving your sleep hygiene

Getting good sleep every night improves all aspects of your health, including mental, physical, and emotional. Being consistently sleep deprived can put you at a much higher risk of developing certain cancers and diseases, and can also induce feelings of depression, anxiety, and irritability.

Martin Seeley, sleep expert at MattressNextDay, claims, "A key way to improve your sleep hygiene is to establish a routine of going to sleep and waking up at the same time each day, and limiting stimulating substances before bed, such as caffeine and alcohol."

3. Eating healthy

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

When the days are long, dark, and cold, we might turn to our favorite junk foods and treats for comfort. However, this might actually be making us feel worse. Experts at VCU Health suggest that eating healthy and nutrient-dense foods in the winter may help prevent SAD.

Registered dietician Mary-Jo Sawyer recommends incorporating fruits and berries, leafy greens, dark chocolate, fish, and nuts into your winter diet, as these foods can provide a variety of benefits for your mood and mental health. Too much caffeine can also suppress serotonin, so go easy on the coffee and energy drinks.

4. Exercising

It's no secret that exercise is good for you all year round. It can be especially useful in treating depression and poor sleep, which can be more prone to occurring in the winter. The Mental Health Foundation shared that "Regular physical activity can reduce your risk of depression by up to 30%" and gives you additional energy to help you get through the day.

And this doesn't necessarily mean you have to the gym for a full-body workout. Outdoor walks or doing low-impact exercises like yoga or pilates are perfectly fine. The goal is just to get up and moving each day.

5. Spending time with friends and family

Davor Geber | Shutterstock

Surrounding yourself with your loved ones can help you avoid the natural tendency to isolate when experiencing SAD. Fight this urge and find activities that allow you to connect with others, as social engagement has been known to improve your mood and your mental health.

Call some friends to join you on an outdoor walk, or invite family over for a cozy game night. Even just getting out of the house to work at a coffee shop in the company of others can reduce feelings of loneliness associated with SAD.

And since winter is filled with celebrations and holiday events, make the most of these festivities by actually accepting some of the invitations. It's easy to hunker down and hibernate until the days get longer, but there's beauty in all seasons — even winter. You just have to be willing to bundle up and venture out to find it!

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.