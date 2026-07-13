People Who Say Summer Is Their Favorite Season Usually Have 6 Distinct Traits

Summer is in full swing, and I'm here for it. While it's not necessarily my favorite season (looking at you, fall), it's a VERY close second. The longer days put you in a vacation mindset, and everyone has a spring in their step.

Those with a penchant for summer don't even mind the hazy, humid days, and their love of lazy afternoons spent in a hammock or poolside sets them apart from their winter-loving peers. In fact, people who say summer fun is where it's at usually share some distinct personality traits that make their love of the season contagious.

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People who love summer usually share these distinct traits:

1. They are social butterflies

The warm weather and longer days are the perfect backdrop for spending time with friends. People who love summer certainly don't let the opportunity to socialize pass them by.

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From iced coffee afternoons to weekend barbecues, these extroverted folks get amped to socialize. Science even backs this up. A 2008 study found a direct link between physical warmth and social warmth. That's a fancy way of saying when the temperature rises, your desire to spend time with other people increases.

2. They love being active outdoors

Forget the gym. Summer is all about hiking, biking, swimming, and strolling. If summer is your favorite season, you've probably got a camping trip or beach vacation planned because outdoor activities that bring you closer to nature invigorate you.

In general, they're drawn to all the old-school activities that seem to have become something of a fiction in our modern, hyper-digitized world. These folks are bounding up and down hills on their way to their next adventure.

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3. They're optimistic about life

Science is pretty firm about this one. Light affects mood. That's where seasonal affective disorder comes into play. Brighter lights make people happier and more optimistic. Researchers even found great results in treating people with seasonal affective disorder using light therapy.

The sun of summer brings out people's optimism, and for people who say summer is their favorite season, it comes out two-fold. Summer offers endless moments of knowing that everything is going to be OK. The sunshine outdoors usually mirrors the sunshine-y disposition of people who love summer, and they have no problem sharing their positive attitude with other people.

4. They use the summer months to satisfy their wanderlust

This isn't just a love of travel. People who say summer is their favorite season often feel compelled to explore. From hiking to an unknown place, to finding hidden beaches, and even walking off the beaten path in the woods, sitting at a resort or spending weekends at home won't cut it.

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They have an insatiable desire to seek out new places where they can either keep to themselves or, let's be honest, bring others to the newest and coolest spot. It's in their nature to get outside and plot where they're going next.

5. They place high value on nostalgia

While nostalgia can be a passing emotion for some, people who love summer adopt it as a personality trait. They look at the past with a characteristically dreamy quality.

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Writer Anna Becker reflected on why she loves summer the most out of any season, and it's all about the fond memories and traditions that she looks forward to recreating. Summer brings a sense of comfort and whimsy to these sappy sun lovers more than any other season.

6. They're free-spirited

With summer come vacations, and with vacations comes time to do whatever you want. This group truly loves that sense of freedom without being bogged down by the harsh realities of everyday life.

Additionally, summer offers many chances to escape into activities and overall good vibes. Who says you can't roast marshmallows over a fire pit on a Tuesday evening after work? The possibilities are endless when it comes to summer, and the people who love the season never waste the opportunity to enjoy every moment.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, astrology, and human interest topics.