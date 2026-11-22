Some people will think that learning real-life lessons from fantasy football sounds ridiculous, but there’s a good chance that they’ve never tried to manage a team before.

Even Boston University shared communication tips people pick up from participating in fantasy football, so skeptics have to admit there’s something to it. These traits make team managers particularly successful.

Fantasy football team managers develop 7 traits that make them more successful:

1. They become experts at conducting research

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If you think research becomes irrelevant once you finish school, think again. Almost everyone does research on a daily basis, even if it’s quick and informal. Julia Slater, a Publishing Editor on the Social Sciences team at Sage Publishing, summed this up perfectly: “As a non-academic myself, I’ve been swayed by the incredible power research has in informing and influencing my choices in everyday life.”

Researching athletes and their records might not seem very productive to some, but it teaches people how to do their due diligence in other areas of their lives that could be even more serious.

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2. They stay calm when something unexpected happens

Fantasy football team managers can keep track of every single statistic they can find, but that doesn’t mean everything will go according to plan. Just like in every part of life, things are bound to happen that no one saw coming.

That’s when psychological flexibility comes in handy. Psychologist Rachel Goldman, PhD, FTOS, described this as “staying in the present moment and being open to experiencing whatever thoughts or feelings may arise, and then [taking] action that is aligned with our values.”

It’s basically the power to adapt when plans change. The experience people have doing that in fantasy football sets them up for success in the rest of their lives.

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3. They know when taking a risk is worth it

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Fantasy football is made up of choices that have different levels of risk attached to them. It’s a good way for people to get used to taking risks so they’re more ready to do so in real life.

Whether someone is risk-averse or not, psychotherapist Amy Morin said she sees people “calculate risk based on their level of fear” too often. That holds them back from new opportunities that could lead to amazing things.

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Managing a fantasy football team isn’t quite the same as deciding to move across the country for a new job. Still, it makes people feel more comfortable with taking risks so they’re able to do it when the time is right.

4. They see people’s potential, not just who they are now

Being able to recognize potential is a super important skill. Some people might seem like total underdogs, but there’s something special about them that signals they’re going to do big things in the future.

That’s a game-changer, especially in business. As author and workplace culture expert Adam Grant said, “Hidden potential is the capacity for growth that is invisible to the person.”

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When someone is managing a fantasy football team, they have the chance to consider players who have proven themselves and newer ones that still seem promising. Seeing who people have the ability to become is invaluable.

5. They can make decisions under pressure

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People make decisions almost constantly without even realizing it. Since it’s the big ones that get their attention, smaller ones don’t even fully register sometimes. Everyone has to learn how to make their own decisions, which is why psychiatrist Abigail Brenner, MD, thinks it’s never too early to start. It’s the kind of thing that people have to practice to feel really comfortable with it.

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Fantasy football might just provide the best chance to practice. Managers have to make decisions all of the time, usually quickly and without any certainty. They spend extra time cultivating one of life’s most important skills.

6. They accept that failure is a part of life

Making mistakes is about as inevitable as breathing. Since “failures will always be with us,” according to Harvard Business School professor Dr. Amy Edmondson, PhD, we have to learn to “normalize failure.”

Part of normalizing failure is getting used to it, however uncomfortable it feels. That’s where people who manage fantasy football teams have an advantage. They can’t possibly do everything perfectly, but they can’t afford to get hung up on their missteps either.

Something that most people try to avoid is just a part of their routine. That makes them much more resilient, and not just in fantasy football.

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7. They don’t let their emotions control them

When bad things (or even good things) happen that affect a fantasy football team, the manager has to stay level-headed. It’s important to stay focused on the bigger picture instead of spiraling into frustration because of one thing that didn’t go your way.

Everyone goes through the process of regulating their emotions. Child psychologist Jessica Griffin explained, “The goal of healthy emotional regulation is not to erase difficult feelings, but to be able to manage those feelings more effectively so they do not become overwhelming.”

People who can’t handle minor inconveniences don’t have a good chance of becoming successful because their emotions will overrule their logic. That’s why people have to make an effort to stop that from happening.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.