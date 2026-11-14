Many Highly Successful People Surprisingly Have 8 Spiritual Habits That Make Them Tough To Compete With

What if being open-minded, and maybe a little bit woo-woo, was the secret to success?

According to a study from Frontiers in Neurology, it's not far off, considering traits like openness predict creativity and success. When you open yourself up to spiritual habits, you can become just like highly successful people who are hard to compete with.

Spiritual habits that make successful people really tough to compete with

1. They trust both logical thinking and synchronicities

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Even though our culture tends to celebrate analytical thinking, successful people also appreciate spirituality. They have a strong intuition. So, even when they don't immediately find evidence to prove something, they can trust themselves.

As a 2023 study suggests, even simply believing that synchronicities, or meaningful coincidences in the world, exists can boost life satisfaction. If you open yourself up to finding meaning in the small things, you live a happier, more successful life.

2. They script their future life as if it's happening

According to neuroscientist James Doty, you can change your brain and shift your attention to set yourself up for success. By creating rituals and manifestation practices that train your subconscious mind to push you closer to your goals, you don't have to grind too hard to get what you want.

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Scripting your future life and creating a play-by-play of achieving your dream is a great way to do this. You're getting yourself used to how that life feels and works, and you're teaching your mind that it's safe.

3. They ask for signs when they're uncertain

"Universe, send me reassurance about this decision" or "Send me a sign like this if..." are phrases that successful people often rely on to deal with uncertainty. They don't run and hide from not knowing. Instead, they lean into it, trusting that whatever is sent their way serves a purpose.

That also means they're often present and grounded. They can learn from mistakes because they believe everything has meaning. Instead of hiding from difficulty, they grow into better, more aligned people because they face it head-on.

4. They journal every day without fail

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Journaling is a habit tied to almost every successful person. They're manifesting on paper, even if they're not entirely conscious of it.

Compared to others who need validation to have introspective habits like this, successful people come back to them daily. They sip tea and brain dump their worries on a page or spend their bedtime writing out goals. They're intentional about the routine.

5. They use water to cleanse their body and energy

Successful people take long showers after rough days or treat themselves to a self-care bubble bath. Or, they take a little bit more time and intention to wash their hands. Water often centers around self-care and hygiene, but it can also add flair to spiritual practices.

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Showers and baths relieve stress, but with intentionality, rinsing in the shower can also cleanse our energy. If we've taken on a lot of negativity, showering it off is how people protect themselves.

6. They choose physical objects to remind them of inner goals

Sometimes, the gap between having goals and actually achieving them is simply remembering. We go about our everyday lives and might forget to do the things we set out to do. That's why the smartest, most successful people use tangible objects to hold them accountable.

For some, it's an object they've associated with an intention. Every time they see it, they remind themselves to take a small step forward. For others, it's things like crystals or candles that support them behind closed doors.

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7. They write out their intentions each day

Writing down goals every day to make a plan is part of what makes people truly successful. Even if their dreams don't seem as big or as passionate as others', people who speak their goals out loud and build a plan around them go further than others.

They know what's worth their energy. They connect with how they feel and where they want to go, instead of floating around mindlessly without direction.

8. They write gratitude lists until their hands hurt

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We often underestimate the power of the most ordinary, easy rituals, like writing down the people and things we appreciate. It seriously boosts our mental well-being and physical health.

We're genuinely nurturing ourselves just by writing down the things we enjoy. That's how successful people create space for more. They take stock of what they have and aren't shy about appreciating it.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.