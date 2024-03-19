Trainer Reveals The 6 Signs Your Dog Does Not Want You To Pet Him Right Now

Although our beloved dogs can't talk, they do communicate with us via a number of behavioral signals. From being hungry to wanting a walk, they convey their needs and desires through their body language. This behavioral language is incredibly important for dog owners to understand, not only to meet their pet’s needs but to recognize when something is wrong.

In a TikTok from 2022, certified dog trainer Bronagh Daly explained that dogs also give specific signals to alert their humans when they don't want to be touched anymore. She recommended dog owners keep a close eye on sudden behavior shifts in their dogs, as they could be a sign of potentially aggressive behavior.

Here are 6 signs that your dog does not want to be pet, according to a dog trainer:

1. Your dog freezes or stops moving suddenly

If you’re snuggled up with your dog or giving them a pet, but suddenly feel them get very still, it might be a sign to back off. Daly noted that there are several possible reasons for this change in behavior, including discomfort or fear.

According to Canine Peace of Mind, tense muscles and holding very still are ways that dogs communicate "no."

2. Their muscles get tense or they stiffen up

"If you are petting a dog and you can feel the muscles tensing under your hand, remove your hand right away," Daly advised.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals explained that "a dog who seems stiff, moves slowly, or who keeps moving away may not be interested in social interaction." It's vital to listen to their body language as this can often serve as a warning before more aggressive behavior.

Photo: Mary Swift / Shutterstock

3. You can initially hear them breathing, but then they suddenly become quiet

If your dog suddenly goes quiet or abruptly stops panting, it’s typically a sign of three things: pain, discomfort, or simply boredom. As many dog owners know, it could also be a sign that they’re curious or have heard something and are trying to get a better listen.

If this volume change happens suddenly, it’s likely because your dog is feeling a sense of unease or discomfort. This dog trainer suggests it’s best to leave them alone — at least until they re-enter your space to ask for more interaction. It’s all about respecting your pet’s boundaries.

4. They start panting or breathing heavily

On the other end of the spectrum, breathing heavily or panting is often a sign of fear, pain, or discomfort in animals. Dog advice expert @petlabco suggested that the body language accompanying panting is important to notice to understand what your dog needs.

If they’re panting and moving away from you to get comfortable, it’s best to leave them be — they might just be feeling overstimulated, overheated, or simply uncomfortable with the petting. If you notice they’re panting more and more — for a longer period of time — it might be a sign of something more serious like an injury.

Of course, if you’ve just brought them outside or they’ve done a great deal of exercise, it's likely just exhaustion. Give them a few minutes to cool off and calm down, and then reassess their behavior for further signs of discomfort.

5. They start ‘vibrating’ or slowly growling

Daly suggested stepping away from a dog immediately if they start to “vibrate” — which she called “your precursor to a growl.”

However, according to many pet experts, several other things are also associated with the “vibration” or shaking of your dog, including fear, excitement, pain, old age, and even nausea.

As it can be difficult to differentiate between a “vibration” sensation leading to a growl and a trembling feeling, it’s important to take note of any other symptoms and refer to a veterinarian's professional advice if you’re unsure.

6. Your dog is leaning or moving away from you

This one seems like a no-brainer — if your dog is trying to move away from you, chances are they don’t want you to follow them. Just like anyone or anything else in the world, distance helps people and animals feel protected from discomfort or danger.

Of course, everyone knows their dog best. If you notice strange behavior from your pup, make sure to take note of it. They’re doing their best to communicate in a way that you can understand, so don’t over-complicate it by throwing your ego and emotions into the mix. Most of the time, your dog is probably loving the attention. However, just like all of us, they need a break from time to time.

"Dogs are living sentient beings, not robots," Daly wrote in the comments. "They have boundaries and ignoring them is actually how you get bit."

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture analysis and human interest stories.