Tourist Damages Priceless Painting While Trying To Take A Selfie

Proper museum behavior may seem like common sense. Don't touch the art, respect the space, and avoid being disruptive are standard rules for most institutions. Getting the perfect selfie generally isn't one of those rules, but thanks to social media, the rules seem to be changing, or at least the people who want the perfect pic think they should.

Such was the case for a tourist at a famous museum in Florence, Italy. The man damaged an invaluable painting by falling on it while attempting to take a selfie.

A tourist damaged a priceless 18th-century painting in an Italian museum while taking a selfie.

At the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, a visitor tore a hole in a portrait of Ferdinando de' Medici, Grand Prince of Tuscany, painted in 1712. The man was attempting to pose in front of the painting and take a selfie, but he stepped back and lost his balance.

A #Firenze, un quadro del primo Settecento danneggiato da un turista, inciampato per una foto. È solo l'ultimo di una serie di incidenti nei musei. Il direttore degli #Uffizi annuncia nuove misure anti-selfie. #Tg1 Giovanna Savini pic.twitter.com/7gLGca5IpO — Tg1 (@Tg1Rai) June 21, 2025

Museum staff identified the man right away, and the police were notified of the damage. The painting was sent to experts for repair, and it was concluded that the damage was not major and the piece would return to display soon.

The gallery's director, Simone Verde, has announced that the museum will crack down on selfies and visitors taking pictures. He publicly stated, "The problem of visitors coming to museums to make memes or take selfies for social media is rampant: we will set very precise limits, preventing behaviour that is not compatible with the sense of our institutions and respect for cultural heritage. The tourist, who was immediately identified, will be prosecuted."

This is just one of several incidents caused by visitors in Italian museums recently.

At the Palazzo Maffei museum in Verona, two tourists were photographing each other pretending to sit on a Swarovski crystal-covered chair reproduced from a Vincent van Gogh painting. Despite being described as "extremely fragile" by the museum, one of the tourists tried to sit in the seat for a photo opp and stumbled as the chair buckled under his bodyweight.

The tourists quickly left the museum without notifying staff, and they have yet to be identified. According to the Palazzo Maffei, the incident was "every museum's nightmare" and confirmed that it had filed a complaint with the police.

The artist, Nicola Bolla, told Italian magazine Fanpage, "It was an idiotic thing to do." However, on a more positive note, he claimed, "It’s like a kind of performance. Ordinary people can do it too, not just artists."

Daniel Hoz | Shutterstock

The fact that these instances were accidents doesn't exactly make them okay, though. It's important for people to remember that some experiences are better left undocumented. Just Google tourist selfie and there are countless news stories of injuries and death all in the name of the perfect image for Instagram. What's really the trade-off? Likes?

It's important to know the proper etiquette when visiting a museum to ensure a fun and safe experience for all.

The Oklahoma Museums Association shares some general guidelines to follow when visiting any museum or gallery. One standard rule is that eating and drinking are usually prohibited in museums. Sometimes, the institution may have a café area, or you may be allowed to bring a packed lunch to eat in a designated space.

Museums may also have specific rules on photography and video. Often, flash photography is prohibited because the light can be damaging to sensitive artwork, and museums are typically designed to reduce the amount of natural light that comes in.

Additionally, don't engage in horseplay, touch artifacts, or make loud noises. This creates a respectful and peaceful environment for other patrons and ensures that the art is safe and preserved for many generations to enjoy.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.