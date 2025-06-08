Beaches are undoubtedly a top tourist destination. There's something for everyone to enjoy, whether it's lounging on the sand, playing in the waves, or shopping at the boardwalk gift shop (my personal favorite).

Out-of-towners are known for fueling beach economies, and locals often welcome them with open arms. However, locals also expect tourists to act with some basic decency and show respect for the places they call home; otherwise, they will judge you ... harshly.

Here are 6 annoying things tourists do at the beach that locals quietly judge them for:

1. Not respecting personal space

You are free to pick almost anywhere on the beach to set up camp, but be mindful of those around you. If you have a lot of stuff, keep it contained to your area and avoid crowding other people. And even more important, watch where you walk because walking on the sand means kicking up sand, and no one wants to get pelted while they are quietly napping on their towel.

Etiquette expert Thomas Farley, a.k.a. Mister Manners, told TODAY, "Anytime we have a communal experience such as going to the beach, it's really important that we are mindful of how our conduct affects the enjoyment of a common resource with others." The sand directly next to the couple sunbathing is exactly the same as the sand a few yards away, so consider giving them a little bit of extra room.

2. Leaving trash behind

This is one of the worst crimes a tourist could commit on the beach. Not only is it gross and plain disrespectful, but it's illegal in many places because it could potentially be deadly to local wildlife. It would also be a bummer to get stuck with an unexpected fine for leaving litter on the beach.

Make the effort to find a garbage can along the beach, or just take the trash with you and dispose of it at home. Farley said, "Don't just gently place your barbecue goods and your sandwich leftovers on top of that trash bin because they are most certainly going to wind up blowing down the beach and potentially in the water. And that's the resource that we're all there to appreciate."

Something to always consider before you head home for the day: This isn't just a vacation spot — people actually live here. Leave the beach as you would leave your own backyard.

3. Creating a sandstorm

Sand is cool, but not when someone near you shakes out their towel or blanket, and it gets blown directly into your eyes and mouth. Walk carefully to avoid kicking up sand and disturbing other beachgoers, and find a secluded or wind-free spot to remove sand from your belongings.

The same goes for sunscreen. Ensure that it won't get carried on the wind and affect people downstream from you. Farley warned, "We're at the mercy of Mother Nature when we're at the beach in so many ways. There's winds, there's waves, and it's vital that we not just shake out a blanket without first thinking, ‘Which way is the sand going to go?'"

4. Leaving kids or pets unattended

The beach is a great place to bring the whole family, kids, and pets (where allowed) included. Like with anywhere else you'd take your kids, make sure you watch them and keep them from bothering other beachgoers. Having a little rascal kick sand or splash water at you isn't very fun, especially when you're trying to relax.

And it's not just for the sake of others. The water can be dangerous for children if left unattended. There's always the risk of drowning or getting carried away by rip currents. Palm Beach County reports that "Over 100 drownings due to rip currents occur every year in the United States." Bring a life jacket for your kids, teach them to listen to the lifeguards, and be aware of the weather conditions. You'll never regret going the extra mile for water safety.

5. Blasting music

A lot of people enjoy listening to music on the beach, but remember that not everyone likes the same type of music you do. Though few will judge you solely for playing music on a speaker, they will judge you if you play songs with offensive lyrics at top volume.

Your music should be audible for your group, but not much louder than that. According to Farley, "It should radiate, more or less, for your own blanket area and not for others."

6. Acting or dressing inappropriately

The beach is a family-friendly place. If you're worried about tan lines, there are plenty of designated places for those who prefer sunbathing in the buff! Another thing to reserve for a less public place is PDA and explicit language. Farley said, "Be mindful of the things that you're saying and the things that you're talking about, particularly your language, especially if there are younger children nearby."

Patti Sapone said it best in a piece for NJ.com, "Going to the beach with your significant other is great. If you want to steal a kiss and hold hands or whatever, knock yourself out. But no one wants to find themselves next to that couple in the water that’s gratuitously making out, or worse. Don’t make it awkward."

