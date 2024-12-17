Toddler Rushes Out Of Home To Hug Pizza Delivery Man, Not Realizing How Much He Truly Needed It

When a man delivered a pizza to a house in Rhode Island on a Saturday night, he expected it to be a typical job where he handed the pizza over to the customers, collected his money, and left.

He couldn't have predicted that a toddler would burst through the door, seemingly extra grateful for his dinner!

What the toddler didn’t know was just how grateful the delivery man was for his embrace and that it came at exactly the right time.

A pizza delivery man received a hug from a toddler as he made a delivery — right after the man had lost his daughter.

The heartwarming moment was captured on the Ring camera at the home where Ryan Catterson was delivering pizza.

As he dropped off the pizza to the mom and son, wishing them a good night, the little boy couldn't help but express how grateful he was to Catterson and chased him with his arms outstretched to give him a hug as Catterson made his way off the porch.

“Bye-bye!” the little boy said as Catterson accepted his embrace. “See you later, bud! Enjoy your pizza!” Catterson replied.

The adorable toddler even tried to give his pizza delivery man a kiss until his mother politely interjected, urging him to blow kisses instead.

The little boy’s mom, Lindsey Sheely, shared the adorable footage on her Facebook account.

“Last night when we got our pizza (and ranch) delivered, Cohen ran out to hug the delivery guy and tried to give him a kiss, too!” she wrote in her post.

“We thought it was so sweet and funny, then realized that our doorbell might have caught the interaction on camera, and it did!! I hope it gives you a laugh and warms your heart like it did for us.”

The interaction was so innocent and heartwarming that it was understandably shared across social channels, quickly becoming viral.

The heartwarming interaction quickly made the rounds around social media and found its way back to the delivery driver.

Catterson stumbled across the sweet video on his own social media, and he and Sheely were able to connect on Facebook.

After exchanging a few messages, Sheely learned that her son’s hug came at just the right moment for Catterson, who was going through the unimaginable.

“We found out that Ryan unexpectedly lost his daughter recently, and that hug from Cohen was a little blessing from God,” the mom shared.

Catterson had shared on his Facebook that he had recently lost his teenage daughter Alyssa. She was only 16.

"I believe in divine appointments and know that Ryan was the one to deliver our pizza for a reason,” Sheely wrote. “My heart is so heavy for this family.”

She included a link to the Catterson family’s GoFundMe page that was launched to cover Alyssa’s funeral expenses.

Even if you don’t believe in signs from something bigger than yourself, there was certainly a reason that Catterson was the one to deliver the pizza to the Sheely house that night.

Little Cohen was meant to give his hug to the grieving father. It was a message from his late daughter that she would always be watching over him, even if she had to send other living children to remind him of it!

The heartwarming video only goes to show viewers that we truly have no idea what struggles other people are going through. A little bit of basic compassion can go much further than we think.

