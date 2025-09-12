They say succeeding in life is all about mind over matter. Get your head clear, they say, and the rest will follow. But anyone who has tried, knows it's not so simple. You can't snap your fingers and make it appear, but you can build a truly unstoppable version of yourself, piece by piece.

There are a few habits you can incorporate into your daily routine now that can help you become mentally unstoppable and make the "mind over matter" process a lot easier.

If you want to be mentally unstoppable, start by practicing these 7 things daily:

1. Add 20 squats a day into your day

Healthy body, healthy brain. This has got legs! In 2015, a study involving over 300 sets of twins found a strong link between leg power and sustained brain health. It showed that twins with stronger leg muscles at the start of the study were associated with better cognitive performance and less brain shrinkage over the 10 years. Incredibly, even with identical twins, the twin with greater leg strength showed superior cognitive and brain health. Your leg strength may be a marker for overall physical activity that benefits the brain. It turns out it's not all in the genes.

2. Once a day, empty your head

Declutter your mind? You can even do this whilst counting down your squats! Or, before you go to bed, is a great time, pack up that day and be done. Really good for those who have a busy to bed brain.

Give yourself a brain dump, say it out loud, or write it down if journaling is your thing. 20 things you can let go of right now. Take Mel Robbins' Let Them approach. No matter who the “them” may be, it could be something personal, someone at work, or even something happening globally.

3. High-five yourself in the mirror as you say you are doing great

Become your own cheerleader. As a grown-up, this is so important. You've gotta toot your own horn, people. There is not a soul on this rock who doesn't thrive from encouragement!

Achieving progress on one important thing each week will build confidence in yourself and your ability to move yourself forward in life, while clearing any feelings of being stuck. Result!

4. Choose happy brain food often

You've got to feed your brain. There is no engine created that can run without fuel. Love your body and commit to and plan at least one healthy meal a week.

Saving yourself time, lower stress by having one less what to eat today conversation. You're mindfully fuelling your body with well-being as your focus.

5. Don't wait for them to come to you, reach out and make someone's day brighter

Humans are sociable creatures. It's why solitary confinement as a punishment is still used to this day. Life needs balance, yes, your career is important, but so are you.

Make time and call your friends rather than sending a message. Meet up with people you love and share the same space as them. We all need this every day to feel connected and supported.

6. Audit your content consumption and commit to finding regular content that supports all of your well-being and spiritual growth

Get mindful, and watch your content consumption. Are you always checking the news for the next hit of a cortisol-inducing cocktail? Is doom scrolling your favorite pastime?

It is well documented that the heady chemical cocktails these habits can induce can be hugely detrimental to your mental health, as well as your overall health and well-being.

7. Take time to slow down at least once a day

How're your nerves? Chances are, you spend far too much of your day dysregulated. That may show itself in symptoms of anxiety, physical pain such as headaches and muscle pain, fatigue, and brain fog. Wherever possible, engage in activities like meditation, journaling, and spending time in nature to shift your nervous system from "fight or flight" to "rest and recover".

Just sitting and focusing on your breathing for as little as 5 minutes every day can create greater feelings of mental fortitude.

LouLou Palmer is a professional and personal development coach with over 20 years of experience utilizing science-based therapies, Shamanic techniques, and other modalities. Her work, profiled on BBC Woman's Hour, is based in the UK but available globally.