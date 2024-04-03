Here are 12 tiny hacks to get your life back on track:

1. Schedule your time

From morning to evening, you must be in control or your time will go to other people, other goals, and other procrastinations.

2. Push your limits

Not severely so, but just enough to bring yourself into that discomfort beyond your comfort zone. This is the only way to grow out of the life you currently hold.

3. Start small

Focus on one to three things at most, so that you can really commit to them. Do not go above and beyond or you will crash and burn. Take and nice and slow, one step at a time, and add all the other platitudes that apply to this.

4. Address every area

Your life will be measured up to your weakest link. Fitness, health, finance, relationships, career, and time. Keep them in balance, improve upon your weakest and strongest links, and never abandon any area for long. You do not have to do this all at once, but must give every area your time eventually.

5. Take life with humor

It does not have to be that serious. Do your best, work hard, and rest well. As long as you do that you can smile about everything else.

6. Stay clean

A clean environment is a clean mind. Take care of your appearance, your home, and every electronic device you use, and your life will clean itself up as well.

7. Remember the goal

If you do not know what the light at the end of the tunnel is, then the only reason you will ever have to run to a better life will be because you are running away from the scary things within that tunnel. Once that fear disappears, however, you will have no reason to keep running and likely stay in the dark.

8. Approach life with intention

This includes your life overall (goal), your days (schedule), and each situation you can outside of that. The more intentions you have and the more choices you make, the more likely it is you get what you want out of life.

9. Let go of the unimportant

Many things do not matter nearly half as much as you think they do. Let those go. The more you can let go of in your life, the cleaner and lighter your life will feel.

10. Focus on the uncomfortable

It is in the uncomfortable that most of your progress is found. The comfortable keeps you where you are, the uncomfortable pushes you in a new direction.

11. Add tough love

If you cannot be honest, tough, or brutal with yourself, then no one else can either. Be the best friend that does not allow you to get away with less than you can be. Be the best friend who believes in you more than you do and the one who pushes you when you need it, not when you want it. Tell yourself what you need to hear and be harsh enough to get the point across so that you actually act on it.

12. Push through fear

It is very likely you already know how to get your life together and improve it, but you’re just afraid to take that step. You’re afraid of the work, afraid of failing along the way, and afraid of trying only to find you were not good enough. Push through those fears and do it anyway.

