Protecting your peace is one of the best things you can do for yourself. By setting boundaries and putting yourself first, you are more likely to stay in a healthy frame of mind and state of being from which you can be more productive and happy in every area of life.

This can be tough to do when we feel wronged by someone. You may find yourself tempted to jump first into a chaotic fight just for the sake of proving that your position is the correct one, but if circumstances involve any of the situations below, keeping things calm and peaceful for yourself is far more important than trying to have the last word on the matter.

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These are 7 times protecting your peace is far more important than being right

1. When someone refuses to understand where you are coming from

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When you're in the middle of an argument, you might notice the other person just isn’t understanding you. You can explain your point to them in several ways, but they still don’t get it. At this point, it’s time to wrap up the discussion and move on.

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We all want to be understood. In fact, coach Kyle Emanuel Brown states that most arguments are more about the desire to be heard than they are about the specifics of the argument itself. You want to feel like the other person is trying to figure things out alongside you. If they are actively trying to misunderstand you, the conversation isn’t even worth having.

2. When someone has the wrong idea about you

Most people want to be liked by those around them. It helps us build connections and friendships more easily when others like us. Still, there will always be some people who have the wrong idea about you. They may think negatively about you and say things that lead to other people believing the same.

No matter what their reasons are, it’s not something you should worry about. You can't control how other people see you and what they think about you. The only thing you can control is yourself and your actions. You might feel bad or heartbroken, but you shouldn't lose sleep over it.

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3. In small disagreements with loved ones

When it comes to small disagreements with your loved ones, it's often best to preserve your energy by bowing out. Developmental psychologist Diana Divecha, Ph.D., notes that it's normal to have disagreements with family and friends, and that what really matters is how you repair afterward.

A disagreement can turn into a full-blown disaster for your relationship with someone you care about if you insist on making sure everyone agrees that you're the one who is right. This can strain the relationship and build resentment. Sometimes, the best thing you can do is agree to disagree and move on.

4. When you're arguing with strangers

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If you ever find yourself arguing with a stranger, it’s probably not worth the effort of continuing it. Everyone reacts differently to confrontation, and we can't always predict the outcome.

When you’re having a heated conversation with a complete stranger, it’s best to stay calm and try to alleviate the tension. Try to keep your distance and make sure to ground yourself afterward. This isn’t only about protecting your peace, but also protecting yourself from potential physical danger.

5. When someone is trying to draw you into an argument

There are people out there who will purposely try to pick a fight with you. They will say or do hurtful things in the hope of causing an argument. In this kind of situation, you should not take the bait and just ignore them.

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If you feel comfortable doing so, you can have a calm conversation with them about their feelings and find healthy outlets that don't involve fighting with you. They are only trying to take their frustrations out, and you shouldn't be their solution for that.

6. When the outcome will be the same even if you're right

Another situation where you should put your peace first over being right is when the outcome stays the same no matter what. You can keep having a conversation with a loved one about something they’ve done if you want, but nothing will change even if they see things your way.

If a decision or event has already happened, focusing on what caused it won't fix anything. Staying fixated on the many possibilities that could have happened will only cause you more pain and stress. Psychologists refer to that kind of focus on how things could have been as counterfactual thinking, and it should come as no surprise that it can keep you from moving forward.

7. When it’s affecting your well-being

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Stress and conflict with others can have a bigger toll on our well-being than we realize. No matter what the issue is, you should do what you can to protect your peace if something is starting to affect your health.

We often don’t notice when something is weighing on us until it starts to show up in our bodies. Harvard Health Publishing notes that chronic activation of the stress response can damage your physical well-being. If you notice yourself feeling so stressed about an issue that you actually feel sick, it’s time to step away from the need to be correct and focus on what truly matters.

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.