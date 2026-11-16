Setting the stage for kids to grow into mature, emotionally regulated adults starts with stability. Every family looks wildly different, but without a safe place and secure relationships with parents, kids can grow up feeling like they never know what to expect. Unfortunately, those experiences don't always stay in childhood.

Kids raised in unstable families and chaotic environments often bring certain habits into adulthood, even when they're no longer living in the same circumstances. Behaviors that once helped them cope with an unpredictable home life can become hard to break. These are some of the habits adults who grew up in unstable families may still struggle with years later.

Advertisement

People raised in unstable families often bring these 8 habits into adulthood:

1. They struggle to feel safe and secure around other people

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

A lack of trust is a common outcome in kids with childhood trauma. But there's something specific about kids from unstable homes: they may struggle to feel secure around others because of the lack of security and trust they developed with their own parents and families early on. A study published in the American Sociological Review found that repeated changes in family structure can affect children's sense of security and trust.

Advertisement

In their most formative years, when they should've been learning how to make healthy connections, trust others, and express their emotions in a safe place, they instead learned to be mistrustful and on edge. Especially with the people who should've been their pillar of safety (their parents), it's no surprise that the chaos that ensued left lasting impacts on their relationships into adulthood.

2. They lash out when they don't know how to handle their emotions

While some adults who grew up in unstable homes internalize their problems through overthinking and depressive symptoms, others may externalize them through behavioral issues and emotional outbursts. "Catastrophizing is common among traumatized individuals," social work professor Adam Brown explains. They tend to act impulsively to cope with uncomfortable feelings and a lack of control.

Whether it's making arguments out of minor inconveniences or getting wildly defensive when someone gives them productive feedback at work, the instability of their homes growing up made it impossible for them to learn how to regulate through discomfort without feeling entirely out of control. While their behavioral problems might feel immature to an untrained eye, they're truly a coping mechanism and a yearning for control.

Advertisement

3. They jump from one relationship to another

Unstable homes have many different definitions and can look wildly different from family to family. For many kids, though, it meant watching different people and partners come in and go. There was no sense of stability in the people who were supposed to be their most secure relationships, and because of that, they also had no stable role models for them to learn from.

This kind of unpredictability obviously creates a swarm of mental, emotional, and physical consequences for kids. One of which is the possibility of repeating the same unhealthy relationship patterns. If their parents never trusted their partners, acted in emotionally volatile ways, and made excuses for conflict, their kids may grow up believing that's what relationships are supposed to look like.

They repeat many of the same relationship dynamics as their parents, because it feels familiar and may even give them a sense of control they lack in other parts of life.

Advertisement

4. They read way too much into things that aren't a big deal

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

When your nervous system is used to being in fight-or-flight all the time, you enter into adulthood scanning every room and reading into harmless things most people overlook. Missed text messages. Someone's bad mood. A random glance on the train.

Things that most people wouldn't think twice about become evidence that someone is mad, disappointed, or unsafe, because that's how they've learned to protect themselves. Despite all the added anxiety and stress this kind of hypervigilance causes, it's one of the few things that gives them a sense of control.

Advertisement

5. They blame themselves for things that aren't their fault

The more shame and worthlessness someone experiences, often predicted by instability and childhood neglect, the more likely they are to take the blame for things in adulthood. Even when they're not in the wrong, they find a sense of control in taking the blame and controlling the narrative, sometimes at their own expense.

It's a very similar dynamic to the childhood response they felt at home growing up. They were often the parentified kids who tried to control their parents' moods and the attention they yearned for, even if it meant sabotaging their own self-worth along the way.

6. They hold themselves to impossibly high standards

All of the inner shame, insecurity, and fear that kids who were neglected early in life carry into adulthood isn't always obvious. In some cases, a high-functioning, perfectionistic person may rely on unsustainable standards for themselves to cope with that inner spiral of tension and shame.

Advertisement

As psychotherapist Kaytee Gillis explains, perfectionism can develop as a way to "avoid criticism, rejection, or abandonment after childhood trauma". But constantly trying to do everything perfectly can also lead to more stress, anxiety, and self-criticism, making it difficult to ever feel satisfied with themselves.

7. They leave relationships before someone can leave them

Even in healthy adult relationships, if someone from an unstable home feels like they're getting too close or becoming too dependent on another person, they may leave before their partner has the chance to leave them. They self-sabotage because it feels more controllable and safer than risking rejection or abandonment.

As kids, they were stuck in a cycle of being constantly abandoned in little ways by their parents and feeling insecure all the time. But as adults, with independence and the freedom of choice, they can manage those complicated emotions, even if it is in misguided, unhealthy ways.

Advertisement

8. They isolate themselves when things get tough

Gladskikh Tatiana | Shutterstock.com

Much like they did when they were kids, adults from unstable families may self-isolate in adulthood when they can't hide their emotions or cling to control out in the world. It's one of the ways childhood instability can continue to affect their emotional health and relationships later in life.

Advertisement

According to psychotherapist Kaytee Gillis, people who've experienced family trauma may isolate themselves because they feel like their experiences aren't worth sharing or that other people won't understand what they've been through. "Without the support and empathy of others, survivors may internalize feelings of worthlessness," says Gillis, which can become even harder to overcome.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.