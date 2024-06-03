Man Shares The 3 Brilliant Ways He Trained His Dog To Stop Pulling On The Leash When They Go For Walks

If you’re like me and own a dog who weighs 75% of your body weight, you know the importance of leash training to avoid being pulled to the ground.

A dog trainer on TikTok shared 3 easy ways to train your dog to walk safely and correctly on their leash:

1. The “figure-8” method

In this method, you simply walk with your dog next to you in a figure-8 pattern.

Patience is key when teaching these steps. If you combine all of these together your dog over time will stop pulling. Start off in a safe place like a backyard or an empty field. Figures 8s - walk in the pattern of an 8 don't be afraid to walk into your dog and pull them around. Eventually, they will catch on. Stop & Go - The same rules apply as the Figure 8s if your dog is a bad puller feel free to add a pronged collar to this exercise. Heel - use high-reward treats or food like hot dogs or chicken to lure your dog and keep their attention. Hold the treat right above your dog's mouth and give it to them every few steps

“Don’t be afraid to walk into your dog,” said The Summit Hound — they’ll catch on eventually and follow the pattern as well. This method helps to show the dog that they need to follow and stay by your side during the walk, whether it is a straight line or following a pattern.

Dog trainer Nicola Smith says the Figure-8 Method is valuable for multiple reasons including focus, stimulation, and enhanced communication, particularly because of the pattern changes and the anticipation of your next move. It also enhances communication between dog and owner as they learn to wait for your movements and signals.

2. Stop and go

"So what you wanna do is go for a walk and then stop randomly and see what happens," the trainer explained. "If your dog is paying attention to you, then when you [stop], he'll stop as well."

Berkeley Humane says this type of leash training is meant to teach our furry friends to be in tune with their handler and the pressure caused by the collar, harness, or leash as it pulls.

You are not meant to pull back as they pull forward, but simply stop and wait for them to return to you. You should always reward your dog when they come back to you before continuing so that they are aware this was a good deed.

ubaru / Shutterstock

3. Heel

For this step, you need to add in a treat pouch and place it where it is easily accessible, often strapped around your waist.

"Take the tree out of the pouch and hold it right above their head, and walk," the trainer advised. "Now, if you combine the figure eights and the stop and go, this should be easy. Give them the treat every few steps."

"Just keep their attention," he added. "That's the entire goal."

Before grabbing another treat from the bag, use the “heel” command to bring their attention back to you and repeat the process.

The American Kennel Club offers a few handy tips for teaching heel, such as holding the treats at your chest to prevent luring and telling your dog they are doing a good job with a simple “yes” or by using a training clicker.

Properly training your dog to walk on a leash is important for not only their safety but also the safety of everyone around you. You never know when your dog may choose the wrong dog to say hi to, but if they stay close and know the proper commands, this will help protect them from the unexpected. Keep your fur babies and all the other fur babies safe!

