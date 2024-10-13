3 Uncomfortable Ways A Boss Tried To Help Her Worker Dress Better After Revealing She Was ‘Unhappy’ With Her ‘Cheap’ Work Clothes

Reflecting on the workplace trauma she experienced at her last job, retail worker Catherine Pullan took to TikTok to share that her former boss would “gift” her hand-me-downs and charity clothing to help her dress better.

“She told me that she wished I could afford nicer clothes,” Pullan shared “All of my clothes were from Amazon… It was all kind of dramatic.”

Pullan went on to say that her former boss was the root of a great deal of anxiety and distress, stemming from her distaste for Pullan's reasonably priced Amazon wardrobe.

Advertisement

The worker shared 3 uncomfortable ways her boss tried to help her dress better after revealing she was ‘unhappy’ with her ‘cheap’ clothes:

1. Telling the entire office that this worker’s clothes were from Amazon

“She would tell people in the office that my clothes were from Amazon,” Pullan said, “because I couldn’t afford anything else. I’d rather spend [that money] on a plane ticket to Paris… Sorry, not sorry.”

Advertisement

As if the price and quality of her clothes were any of her boss’ business in the first place, Pullan said that she wasn’t particularly traumatized about her boss' attempt to shame her, but she did find it slightly funny.

2. The boss donated ‘hand-me-downs’ to the worker from her own closet

“She would give me her hand-me-downs,” Pullan shared. “Which is funny because we were not even the same size. None of these clothing items were fitting me, they were just ‘nicer’ brands than Amazon.”

People Images Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

She'd even make a point to ask why Pullan wasn’t wearing the ill-fitting garments around other people.

Professionalism starts with your attitude. While clothes have a certain part to play in that, there’s nothing wrong with choosing more reasonable — and often, more responsible — options.

3. The boss would gift her clothes from their workplace clothing drive for a women’s shelter.

“We were doing a clothing drive for a women’s shelter,” Pullan explained. “They [customers] would get a discount if they bought anything that day.”

Advertisement

When a woman came in to donate clothing a few days after the drive, her boss was quick to accept the clothing and offer the discount, telling her they had “women who needed” the donation.

“My boss was like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry it’s already over, but I can give it to people who need it.’ My boss turned around, gave me the shirt [in front of people], and then walked away.”

While Pullan can now reflect on her time at that job and laugh it off, she’s not shy about addressing the toxic workplace her old boss cultivated.

Advertisement

“Women-on-women hate is not tolerated here,” Pullan said. “My boss didn’t treat every employee this way… but she had her favorites, and it showed.”

Even if her boss was doing all of this with good intentions, there are certain professional boundaries that should always be respected. When it comes to appearance, demeanor, clothing, or even hygiene, honest but respectful communication should come first.

This is especially true in a professional setting, where leadership is supposed to consider the health and welfare of their employees.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.