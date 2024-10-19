3 Signs You’re ‘Pebbling’ The People You Love With Instagram Reels & Memes Throughout The Day

The act of “pebbling,” originally attributed to a group of penguins, has now become a trending avenue of communication between loved ones, friends, and partners online.

In the same vein as penguins presenting pebble gifts to their mate, the term is now used to describe the affectionate gesture of loved ones sending each other social media clips and memes to each other.

Whether it’s a simple way to say 'hi,' a reminder to laugh or loosen up during the chaos of the day, or a loving reminder of friendship, millions are using social media to “pebble” their loved ones throughout the day. Not sure if you're pebbling your loved ones? Here are three signs that you definitely are.

Here are 3 signs that you’re ‘pebbling’ people you love with Instagram Reels and memes during the day:

1. You send unprompted texts, TikToks, or reels to loved ones without expecting a response

Even for people who aren’t chronically online or constantly scrolling social media, sending TikToks to your friends or Instagram reels to your siblings is a relatable experience.

While it might seem like an innocuous act, “pebbling” might actually hold a great deal of weight when it comes to relationships because it's an avenue for communication.

By sharing things that we think they might like and exposing them to content that we love, we bond and communicate through the shared content.

2. If something on social media reminds you of a friend, you immediately share it with them

When you share a healthy attachment to someone, whether it’s platonic or romantic, you’re likely thinking about them throughout the day. While you’re listening to the radio, scrolling social media, or passing a billboard with their favorite color — we’ll find excuses to remind ourselves of them in our daily lives.

For many people, that’s social media — whether it’s Instagram reels, TikToks, or something random that you send in a text message — we use those platforms to remind them that we’re thinking of them.

Even though it’s a passing moment in many people’s days, those texts and DMs can build trust, communication, and stability in relationships across the board. Channeling feelings of gratitude and companionship, those Instagram reels mean more than you’d expect.

3. You use social media to escape loneliness or stress at work

Often, our inner circle of healthy friends and loved ones is most prevalent in our personal lives unless you’re one of the lucky workers with supportive peers in the office.

So, when we need to de-stress or escape for a few minutes amidst the chaos of our work lives, we turn to our cell phones — even if it’s not always the healthiest option.

#relationshiptools #coupletools #coupleskills #communicationskills ♬ Strawberry Toast :) - Lofi Latte @deborah.marie.grace Use phones to connect not disconnect! 🥰 We can make sure our cell phones can help us stay connected to those we care about, rather than pulling us away. Here are some ideas: 🌸Mix up how you connect with your partner on the phone: all, FaceTime, text with memes, draw pictures, send photos. 🌸Text with emojis and enthusiasm, text a gratitude a day.☺️Work with your partner to be conscious about phone time.☺️Let your partner know if you are going to be on your phone, so they can set their expectations accordingly. ☺️Notice if you choose to scroll over being with your partner. Be conscious and tell yourself, “I am choosing my phone over my partner right now. Sometimes this helps break our trance. ☺️Find shows, comedy, documentaries to watch together. I like S3x, Love and Goop and Good Sex as ways to learn about s3x and intimacy.☺️If you find yourself running out of things to say when together, say out to dinner, you could play cards, draw or use conversation starter cards. The free Gottman card deck app has virtual card decks.☺️Take a phone fast, where you have phone free hours everyday, say from 6-8pm to break the cycle of constantly checking things. This is a reflex we can break.Have fun with this! Phones are amazing and here to stay, let’s have them work for us! #peoplenotphones

“We can use our phones to connect, not disconnect,” relationship therapist Deborah Grace explained. “We can make sure our cell phones help us to stay connected to those we care about… even with a gratitude text a day.”

It’s our connection to our friends and family, making it a comfortable and safe space for us to indulge — even if we’re just sending a text or scrolling our TikTok FYP. Seeing our phone as an extension of our loved ones can also make people more likely to pebble.

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock.com

As Jonathon Durham said on X, we love the people in our lives so much that we don’t want to bother them — “So, here’s a dog carrying a stick that’s way too big for him.”

Hopefully, it gives them a laugh and their own personal escape, but at the very least, it gives us a heartwarming chance to think about them and de-stress a bit.

Our most sentimental and healthy relationships are often fueled by small acts of love like ‘pebbling’ on social media.

Psychologist Dr. John M. Gottman at the Gottman Institute sums up the key to healthy relationships, romantic and platonic, in one simple phrase: “Small things often.” Whether we realize it or not, we’re constantly sending out “bids” to our friends, loved ones, and partners for attention — yearning for connection and simply moments of love.

When we implement small acts of kindness and love into our lives, like “pebbling” goofy Instagram reels or little texts throughout the work day, we sync with the cycle of bidding that helps both parties to feel fulfilled in their relationship.

It’s this ritual of connection, affection, love, compassion, and consideration that fuels the healthiest of relationships. So, while it might not seem like that big of a deal to share a TikTok or send a text, it could be the foundation for a healthy friendship or romantic partnership.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories