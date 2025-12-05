Have you ever just become totally disassociated with your feelings? We spend so much time worrying about what others think of us that we often lose track of what we think about ourselves, which is unfortunate because that is what's most important. So how can you get back to who you really are?

Turns out it's as simple as answering three easy questions that, on the surface, seem like small talk. However, they might provide some deep insight into yourself. TikTok user Savannah Outen posted a video explaining a memorable Uber experience.

"My driver asked me three questions, and to this day, I can't forget about them," she said in the video. "Think of your answers," she says and goes on to describe the deeper meaning behind each.

These 3 questions tell you more about yourself than any personality test will:

1. What is your favorite color?

"Think of a color, and then three words to describe that color," she says in the video. What color comes to your mind? Imagine you were going to describe the color to someone else, and carefully come up with three words you believe express that color the best. Keep those three words in the back of your mind.

According to Outen, the adjectives you use to describe your favorite color are how you see yourself. This all indicates how you are feeling on a deeper level. When you gravitate towards a specific color, it can mean you are searching for something that color can provide. Also, the color can tell you about your personality or provide you with what you need at the moment, even if you don't know it.

Green can indicate you like harmony, communication, spending time in nature, and living a balanced life. It can also indicate that you are a social person, you easily fall in love, and you are in need of being accepted.

Yellow can indicate you are a light person who enjoys having fun and laughing. Yellows often are very creative and logical. They also have a lot of intellect and power.

Red can indicate a person is stable and has a lot of passion. They have a lot of physical energy and stamina. Reds do things spontaneously, but they are also a very grounded person.

Purple can indicate someone is connected to the world around them. They are very artistic, and they usually love to meditate. Purples also connect with their imagination on a deeper level, and they have a connection with their intuition that will not lead them astray.

Orange can indicate that you are a very emotional person. They are creative, optimistic, and productive. Oranges are connected deeply to finding pleasure and enthusiasm in everything they do.

Blue can indicate a person is calm. They love peace, honesty, love, truth, and devotion. They have an emotional depth that brings about a sense of knowing in the person.

I try to surround myself with color and brightness because it makes me happier. If I am in the dark, if it's just blah outside, then I gravitate to being in more of a depressive mood. So, the brighter my surroundings are, the happier I am. This reflects my inner feelings because the color is an outward projection of who I am and where I emotionally want to be.

"Color psychology is used in marketing, advertising, interior design, and even healthcare to coax desired responses from the public," explained career counselor Brittney Lindstrom. "Understanding what different colors elicit from others can help people to communicate better and even achieve their goals, so learning more about what your favorite color says about you can help you better understand the perception you subconsciously send when you surround yourself with it."

2. If you could be any animal, what would you be?

GoodFocused via Shutterstock

Just as you did with the color, think of three words to describe this animal. According to Outen, the words you choose to describe your favorite animal are how others see you.

This question can give you an idea of your own deeper feelings because it can tell you how you want to be or how you see yourself being at the moment. Some animals point to different personalities, and they can also tell you not just what traits you believe you embody, but also, subconsciously, how others view you.

A Jungian psychological perspective explained that "animals symbolize primordial images that help human beings understand something bigger and superior" in thieir life. So, your favorite animal, and the way you describe it, can help you to communicate more directly with your unconscious as well as your natural instincts.

3. What's your favorite form of water?

Sure, it's a weird question, and probably one you've never thought of before. But take a second to envision your favorite form of water. "You know, like ocean, rain," Outen explains. Now think of three words that describe the water.

What words did you use to describe your favorite form of water? This is "how you view love," according to Outen. For example, if your favorite form of water is the ocean and you chose the words volatile, deep, and strong, this gives you an idea of what love means to you and might even give you some insight into why your romantic relationships are the way they are.

Emily Francos is a writer and book editor for The Urban Writers. She received a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and French. Her work has been featured on YourTango, Unwritten, and MSN, where she's written about pop culture, relationships, astrology, and trending entertainment and news.