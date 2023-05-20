4 Things Women Should Always Do In Private

Don't you want to preserve a little mystery?
By Marina Margulis — Updated on May 20, 2023
Photo: Cavan-Images / Shutterstock
Here is a line I heard once from a very pretty woman in her late 20s while waiting for my cappuccino at a local Starbucks: "Things between Robert and me heated rather quickly. Within three months, we were not only moved in with each other but I was already going to the bathroom in front of him."
Believe me, I understand what the young lady was trying to relay: She was trying to explain that the feelings between her and Robert were deeper than mere attraction. They loved and trusted each other enough to perform otherwise private functions in front of each other. I get it.
The question is why is it necessary to debase yourself in the process? The act of using the bathroom (with the exception of some really exceptional rare circumstances) should always be private. Especially for women.
Men want women for the very reason they claim to not understand them: Women are mysterious and enigmatic.
Women have hundreds of baffling bottles of unidentified products that crowd shower stands. Women spend hours undercover, locked in their bedrooms while engaged in some shady activities, after which they can emerge and knock men out with their beauty.
Men find it baffling yet alluring at the same time. That's because men are hunters by nature. When they see something that excites them, they must conquer and possess it. So ladies, to keep your men perpetually in awe, certain things should be kept private. You clearly understand by now that your toilet routine tops the list. That's pretty clear.
RELATED: 13 Experts Share The Boundaries Loving Couples Set — That Keep Them Together Forever
RELATED: The 11 Non-Negotiable, Unspoken "Rules" Of Marriage
Here are four things that women should always do in private;
1. Your makeup routine
Every morning, New York City public transportation sees scores of blurry-eyed women balancing with filled-to-the-brim makeup cases on their laps.
Some of them will powder their noses. Some will fix lipstick. Still, others will go from totally bear to full-on Kim Kardashian caked-on face. Ladies, if you simply cannot fit your makeup routine into your morning rush hour craziness, then the answer is very simple. Set your alarm clock for 30 minutes ahead (told you it would be simple).
Makeup is a very private grooming procedure, not unlike shaving for men, and should be performed in private. What would you think if a man broke out a full shaving kit on the subway and proceeded to shave? Shocking, right? But the principle is the same: Private grooming should stay private.
Similarly, if you need to fix your lipstick after dinner or blot your oily face after a night of dancing, please avail yourself of the facilities that are always available in places like restaurants and clubs. None of us wish to watch your face powder flying into your plate as we are having dinner. Especially not your boyfriend.
RELATED: 8 Unsexy Things Only The Happiest Married Couples Do
2. Hair removal or shaving
Don't worry; I am yet to witness any woman giving herself hot wax in a subway car (but I have a feeling that one day I will). However, I have seen plenty of women armed with tweezers angrily ripping small stubble from various parts of their faces, all while being surrounded by seemingly indifferent fellow commuters.
Ladies, just because we don't projectile vomit (only because we were brought up right), does not mean we are not disgusted.
If we don't say anything while unwillingly observing your battle with unwanted facial hair, it's because we have a mouthful of your rejected hairs and we are afraid to open our mouths for fear of that same projectile vomiting we have been trying so hard to contain. It is even worse for a man to watch his beloved do it at home. One of the things he loved most about you was how smooth and feminine your face was ... oops!
RELATED: The Shocking Reason To Never Share Insecurities With Your Spouse
3. Popping a pimple
Seriously, ladies, I do sympathize with acne. I am no stranger to that one unexplained zit that never fails to show up during your most important occasions — like a first date or your best friend's wedding. Just like I am no stranger to the same dermatological discourses on the adverse effect zit-popping can have on the rest of your face that we all have heard.
And as much as I may agree with that discourse, I have to admit that sometimes the best way to fight the little menace is to claw him out once and for all. But must you do it in public?
Do we need to witness the losing battle, which usually ends in blood?
Plus, if done in the privacy of your home, blood can be contained and disarmed with some peroxide. What happens when you decide to fight that battle in the middle of a crowded restaurant? Will you just let the rivers of blood flow into your spaghetti? Or worse, leave it on your face for all of us to see and immediately ask for our checks to empty out of the venue while being violently ill ourselves?
Related Stories From YourTango:
Don't make us ill, ladies. If you must fight those suckers, please do so in privacy. Privacy includes your boyfriend. No one should be privy to your zit-popping routines — nobody!
RELATED: Why You Should Keep Your Relationship Private, Not Secret
4. Cutting your toenails
Let me start by saying that as women, we all know the benefit of a good pedicure. We also know that sometimes, in between pedicures, we need to have a quick fix. I get it. But do you need to do it in front of your boyfriend? Does the site (or even the thought) of him cutting his toenails gets you aroused in any way? So why do you think he is any different?
Just because your toenails bear nail polish, does not mean they might not go flying into his eye just as he was admiring your silky hair and thinking how lucky he was to have a hot girlfriend like you. And it's difficult for him to notice how awesome you look in your beautiful new cocktail dress if he has a toenail clipping lodged in his right eye.
RELATED: How The Best Husbands Make Their Wives Feel Secure
More for You:
Marina Margulis is a writer and matchmaker who believes dating should be easy and natural.