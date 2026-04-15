Struggling with a sense of belonging and intentional relationships can cause a sense of rejection that manifests as intense social pain and isolation.

However, for some people, the core reasons why they're not being understood or seen by others aren't "bad" things. In fact, the highly rare traits of women who never seem to "belong" to any friend group are often a reflection of the lack of perspective and quiet confidence they boast. So, if you're struggling to find your "people" or your place in the world, there's a chance it's because not everyone understands the authenticity you lead with, and that's okay.

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Here are 11 highly rare traits of women who never seem to 'belong' in any friend group

1. They're highly introverted

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Many introverted people are chronically misunderstood. It's not surprising, considering that our society tends to reward extraversion and loudness, while simultaneously looking down on introspection. Their quietness and intentionality is often taken as something it's not, whether it's misleading arrogance or disinterest when, in reality, it's their superpower.

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While this kind of struggle to feel seen can lower an introvert's self-esteem, their alone time and space for quietness also build up a strong sense of self at the same time. They may not feel like they belong around other people who don't "get" them, but when they're left to explore their own minds and interests, they're fulfilled.

2. They're constantly growing and evolving

People who are comfortable with discomfort are more likely to evolve and grow as people. Especially if they're actively seeking out challenges and moving toward new goals, they don't stay the same people for long. When communities typically rely on shared experiences as bonding agents, someone who's constantly growing may struggle with feeling like an outsider in friendships they once bonded with.

Of course, community and relationships promote happiness, but for someone who appreciates newness and growth, staying ambitious on their own may supplement that social value with personal growth.

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3. They appreciate alone time

People who crave solitude and don't need constant attention from social interactions to feel secure may feel less fulfilled by superficial conversations and small talk. Especially when their friend groups lack a kind of meaning and depth, they're less excited by social interaction when they also have the choice to spend free time alone.

Of course, true well-being requires a balance between alone time and social interaction, but for someone who enjoys going inward and thinking deeply, surface-level interactions with others can make them feel like an outsider.

4. They're incredibly intuitive about energy

Intuitive women often have a sense of social awareness that allows them to read the energy of a room, oftentimes before they even have a chance to have a conversation or interact with someone. So, when someone has negative vibes or bad intentions, they struggle to overlook their energy, even if everyone else can ignore and avoid it.

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They notice things others miss, so they're less likely to create meaningful conversations with or invest energy into communities that don't serve them emotionally or energetically. Even if they don't have the words to "justify" their distance or space, they refuse to put their well-being in danger in the pursuit of misguided, superficial relationships.

5. They're rebellious by nature

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Rebellious women often challenge norms and question things, even when they've been socially taught to appease social expectations and conform to what everyone else is doing. They outgrow people and relationships quickly, crave newness and novelty, and aren't afraid to make their voices heard, even if it makes a traditional person feel a little bit uncomfortable.

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Especially considering this trait of openness predicts their success in many aspects of life, according to a study from Personality and Individual Differences, if being a little bit "rebellious" by social standards makes someone else feel uncomfortable, it's worth the gain they experience in their own lives.

6. They have wild, ambitious dreams

While many ambitious women are pressured to shrink their goals and make themselves smaller to make others more comfortable by societal norms, truly authentic, goal-driven women refuse to change for others. They're okay with people feeling insecure when they're around or misunderstanding their motivation as arrogance, because they're driven solely by internal validation.

While that might mean they struggle to belong in friend groups with women who don't understand them or share their lifestyles, they refuse to take on the contagious nature of negativity and envy, especially when their goals bring them fulfillment and meaning.

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7. They refuse to perform

Many people who struggle to find belonging amongst other people and communities are ironically their most authentic selves. When they click with someone, they really click, but when they're around people who are socialized to perform, they're easily misunderstood. They don't change their personalities to account for who they're around or shift and make themselves smaller to be likable. They're just themselves.

Performing all the time in social settings often causes unnecessary stress and anxiety. However, these women have no reason to be anyone other than themselves. Even if it took a lot of growth and discomfort to get to a strong place of confidence, they rarely resort to the ease of performance to feel more passively comfortable at their own expense.

8. They don't tolerate disrespect

For people who refuse to tolerate disrespect, directness is a form of kindness in their lives. From the way they communicate with others to the means by which they set strong boundaries, their directness is a superpower, but that doesn't mean it's not easily misunderstood.

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They aren't afraid to express their concerns openly or call out bad behavior. And around people who have been socialized to overlook these issues or "protect the peace" with quietness, they can come across as unexpected and anxiety-inducing people.

9. They're unconventional

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We often bond with people right away and build communities based on shared interests and experiences. However, for unconventional women who have unique interests and niche hobbies, finding their "people" might take extra effort and intention.

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Not everyone appreciates the things they love or "accepts" their lifestyle and wants to be around it, so when they do find themselves with others, they're used to defending and explaining themselves instead of simply being accepted.

10. They don't trust others easily

A sense of necessary belonging and community in life often comes from trust with other people, according to positive psychology coach Diane E. Dreher, but if someone doesn't feel like they fit in anywhere, trust is often hard to come by. They struggle to overshare with people or invest in relationships right at the beginning, because they're perfectly comfortable with alone time.

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Especially because they ironically seek deeper, more meaningful connections with others, this struggle to trust people immediately and lean into "slow burn" conversations and interactions can make them feel like they don't belong anymore than they feel genuinely seen.

11. They're private people

As psychology expert Michael Slepian explains, private people often require a baseline level of comfort and closeness with someone to truly let them in. Of course, they likely connect and converse with people often, but when it comes to accepting them into their inner worlds and introducing them to their most vulnerable selves, it takes time, consistency, and a building sense of trust. They don't need validation from other people, so their privacy isn't so much of a "crutch" as it is their superpower.

So, it's no surprise that women who struggle to immediately feel like they "belong" in groups and communities are often private. Not only do they love and appreciate their alone time, but they need more intentional, meaningful interactions with people to break through the barriers of self-preservation and intentionality they've cultivated around them.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.