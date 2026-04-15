You Can Usually Tell What Someone’s Going Through By The Type Of Clutter In Their House, Says An Energy Healer

It's time for spring cleaning, but according to energy healer Wan Lin Qin, organizing your clutter doesn't actually get to the root of the problem. She shared on TikTok that the disorder in our homes is an indication of what we are struggling with in our everyday lives.

Simply put: To truly organize your space, you need to heal the underlying issue. Of course, old habits die hard, and it's not as easy as it sounds, but knowing is half the battle.

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Whether it be old paperwork you don't know what to do with, the t-shirt collection you started in high school, or a pile of tangled-up chargers and random wires, we all have stuff that simply takes up space even when we don't have enough space for it. Maybe this spring it's time to clear that negative energy and take Qin's advice to truly get organized for good.

According to the energy healer, clutter reflects what you're going through in life:

Tangled cords, chargers, and cables reflect overthinking

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No judgment here. Tossing cords, even when you don't know their original purpose, just seems wrong. But according to Qin, those knotted wires are much more revealing than a fear of being without a charger for an old flip phone.

Instead of allowing things to be easily accessible, you let power cables, chargers, and other wires become a tangled mess. These wires are then harder to access individually, which takes time out of your day to detangle the cords. Truth be told, you probably don't even know what you have anyway.

This is a result of your mind overcomplicating things that are simple, Qin explained. She shared her personal experience with this problem, revealing that "I had to move out a bunch of tangled, messy, dirty cables" during a home transformation. Like the overcomplicated wires, you may create problems for yourself that are easily avoidable. This leaves you feeling tense and stressed, and you end up wasting your precious energy on the little things.

Instead, eliminate stress by organizing things from the get-go, giving labels and homes to certain wires and throwing out the old power cord for your parents' VCR, so that your space and your mind are easier to access. This way, you can spend the extra energy you'll have doing things you enjoy.

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Chronically leaving lights and other machines running reveals an energy leak

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Keeping your lights on not only wastes a lot of physical energy, but also spiritual energy. This, according to Qin, is similar to people leaving their email inbox cluttered with spam, like marketing emails and newsletters. This type of energy clutter is actually a sign of energy leaks in your life.

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An "energy leak" is when you prioritize things or thoughts that drain you, causing a deficit. This can be in the form of poor spending habits, stretching your attention too thin, or using time unproductively.

Instead of letting the kitchen timer or television run in the background all day, be conservative about what is using up your energy. Not only will it be beneficial for the environment, but it will also refresh your spirit by allowing the sole focus to be you, not the devices around you.

When you leave a room, turn off any lamps that may be left on. When you're done using an air fryer, phone timer, or space heater, quickly turn off or unplug them. This is a simple task that will take only seconds, but save you hours of energy so you can feel fully charged, as well as your machines.

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Closets overflowing with old clothes and shoes you don't wear are a sign of holding onto the past

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You may have a pair of sneakers that no longer fit you or have a broken sole, but they still sit in the back of your closet. Or maybe it's a dress that isn't really your style anymore, but takes up space on one of your hangers.

According to Qiin, holding on to clothing that is no longer in use may be a sign that you are unable to let go of the past, particularly the "old you." There's a reason that self is no longer current. You've made progress from that point, and it's okay to say goodbye to what you've left behind.

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Qin explained that if you allow these versions to keep living in your head rent-free, then you may stumble into cycles that will dampen your energy. It's okay to be sad about letting go, but it'll free up space for you to welcome new aspects of yourself.

Maintaining organization post-spring cleaning sets good habits into motion.

If you think you're ready to heal your underlying issues and get that spring cleaning in gear, one of the best ways to get the ball rolling while decluttering is to use the KonMari method, created by Marie Kondo, a Japanese icon known for being an organization specialist.

Kondo recommends that people following this method let go of objects that no longer serve them. This allows us to be more mindful about what types of things we are bringing into our lives and how often we are using them. The technique highlights the importance of cleaning by category rather than by location, starting with clothes, then progressing to books, papers, komono (miscellaneous items), and finally sentimental objects.

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Once your space is decluttered, you can organize the things you do have by labeling unmarked objects, finding homes for lost items, and redesigning spaces that may need revamping.

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When you have a cleaner space and mind, you can release burdens that may have been holding you back subconsciously. Your home is a reflection of you, so make your space somewhere you feel comfortable in. Then the positive energy you channel into tasks can come back to you tenfold.

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Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.