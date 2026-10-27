People Who Actually Value Themselves Do 7 Things Those With No Self-Respect Can't Do

Accepting and loving yourself is important, but without self-respect, it doesn't heal a person entirely.

The people who actually value themselves do things and lay down boundaries that set them up for success. They're the things people with no self-respect can't do, because their lack of inner security makes them unable to deal with uncertainty.

Things people do when they value themselves that those with no self-respect don't

1. They stop chasing people

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High-value people don't waste their time chasing closure from people who have hurt them or who don't deserve their attention. Instead, they focus on themselves and let other people's actions speak for them.

Unlike people with little self-respect, someone's lack of effort doesn't tell them anything about themselves. If they're rejected, it's not because they're inherently bad or unlovable.

They can disconnect themselves from these people and situations, and focus on building their self-worth in ways that actually pay off.

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2. They set intentional boundaries

Maintaining boundaries isn't easy, but it's necessary for people who value themselves. Their boundaries keep them safe from toxic relationships and negative interactions. They know when to create space with someone or give themselves a reminder about what behavior they're willing to tolerate.

Sometimes, their boundaries are personal. They're meant to protect their own peace, rather than to police other people's behavior and control what's happening around them, as people with little self-respect often do.

3. They forgive people enough to move on

Holding grudges and seeking closure from people who don't deserve it usually comes at our expense. We continue to give access to people who want it, sabotaging our health and well-being along the way.

Self-respecting people refuse to hold onto this negative energy and the relationships that no longer serve them. It's not easy, but they choose to forgive and move on.

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Even with the kinds of people who don't deserve their forgiveness, they value their peace of mind more. They don't tolerate behavior just because it's easier than letting go. They forgive, sometimes without even acknowledging the person, and invest in themselves.

4. They walk away from negativity

It's not always easy to separate ourselves from people draining our energy or even to walk away from a negative conversation. But someone who values and respects themselves can tolerate discomfort when it protects their happiness.

They refuse to sabotage their energy by tolerating misbehavior or soaking up the contagious energy of negative gossip or judgment. Even when it feels easier to sweep their values under the rug, they protect themselves and their emotional energy.

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5. They focus on someone's actions over their words

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Someone with self-respect doesn't let another person's promises and apologies justify bad behavior. If they don't feel supported or loved, those justifications and words don't mean very much.

But a person with little self-respect doesn't just cling to someone's words, they often stick around in relationships and situations where their actions are clearly harmful. Rather than making decisions on someone's patterns of behavior, they focus on comfort in the moment.

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6. They appreciate solitude

Having a good attitude toward alone time is what predicts the kind of benefits we receive from it. If we're spending time in our own company in positive ways, that's great.

Unfortunately, someone with no self-respect is usually doing the opposite. They use distractions and mindless entertainment to avoid meeting themselves where they are.

It's part of why they're stuck in a cycle of dysregulation and insecurity. They don't value themselves enough to recharge and relax in their own company.

7. They honor their values

Many people with little self-respect will throw their values out the window, much like they do with their own needs and boundaries, to feel like a part of a group. To be liked and get attention, they'll pretty much get rid of any part of their moral compass.

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Even when it causes them harm, they don't value themselves enough to care about the long-term consequences. They take shortcuts for quick wins and speak negatively about others to feel a weird sense of belonging. They make decisions on a whim instead of acting in accordance with their value or belief systems.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.