5 Things People Who Are Never Promoted Do On A Regular Basis

If you have been working at the same place for a while, you will probably reach a point where you wonder when you can take that next step up the career ladder. When several months, a year, or even several years go by, you might be wondering what the problem is — why are you never promoted?

Maybe you are the fidgeter during a team meeting, and in your mind, fidgeting helps you focus, but to everyone else, you appear disengaged and disinterested. Research shows that body language that appears disengaged, unconfident, or even hostile can negatively impact how others perceive you, along with some other 'unpromotable' behaviors you may not even realize you're doing.

Here are five things people who are never promoted do on a regular basis:

1. Constantly grinding

The productivity gurus are putting you off from the joys of work. And is it even 'work?' They talk about needing to push through the pain and to ‘grind’ to live your dreams. You do not.

Assuming it’s a grind will often put you off rather than pull you through. Instead, slow down and find a way to enjoy yourself, no matter the task. Make it a game, or simply be more present. Presence is the antidote.

2019 research explained that while hard work and ambition are important, constantly grinding without prioritizing self-care and work-life balance can have severe mental and physical consequences. It's crucial to find a sustainable approach to work and recognize that true success encompasses well-being and fulfillment beyond just achievements.

2. Avoiding critical feedback

“Fail early, fail often, but always fail forward.” — John C. Maxwell

Those who go far are willing to hear words that make them uncomfortable. To accelerate your skills and progress, you must be open to facing criticism and rejection frequently.

Neither feels good, but they will provide a clear and correct route forward. Drop your ego and ask questions. Get your ideas and products in front of more people. You must be willing to hear no. Nos are essential because they point to the yeses.

3. Obsessing over finding your purpose

You don’t need to find your purpose. If you simply do the next thing that makes the most sense for you to do, you’re on purpose.

By acting, your purpose has already found you. Because by doing anything, you are seeing in very real terms what works and what does not.

And isn’t that what being on purpose is all about? You’re either doing what’s right or you are not. And how can you know what’s right for you if you’re sitting about thinking and planning it before it’s happened?

Purpose anxiety describes the stress and worry associated with the search for meaning and purpose in life. A 2023 study found that it often arises when individuals feel pressured to discover a single, all-encompassing purpose, leading to feelings of inadequacy and frustration.

4. Listening to your thoughts more than your instinct

“All we are is peace, love, and wisdom, and the power to create the illusion that we are not.” — Jack Pransky

Instinct for most of us is covered — numbed by years of abuse. Instinct appears when we allow our criticisms to still and our senses to come back into being.

Too many of us sabotage ourselves because we assign significance to our thoughts and frightening visions. Meanwhile, your intuitive wisdom is firing insights at you, but they bounce off the wall of your egoic mind. Listen to what you truly know.

5. Comparing yourself to others

One of the best ways to stall yourself is to compare yourself to others. There’s plenty of opportunity for that online, and it can feel awful when we do. There will always be someone out there who we can describe as "doing better." But these are ultimately subjective opinions.

Instead of comparing yourself, which makes you feel low and inferior, do this:

Focus on your journey and how you’re improving every day.

Challenge your negative thoughts. There’s always a fresh way of seeing things.

Stop to note where you are winning.

Find self-compassion and practice realistic expectations. If you compare yourself to others in a way that makes you feel bad, your expectations aren’t right. What’s possible for you? Focus on that

Adopt an abundance perspective and celebrate others’ success. This is a habit, and it informs a more positive mindset and feeling.

While it can be a source of motivation and inspiration, it can also lead to decreased self-esteem, anxiety, and depression. Social comparison theory suggests that individuals evaluate themselves by comparing their abilities and opinions to those of others.

