People with high intellectual capacity are high-IQ and quite gifted.

Unfortunately, to them, sometimes it's a curse. They're at risk of psychological problems, and often feel pressure to understand everything going on despite being just one person. Because of this, they often end up having exhausting life experiences.

Things people experience as adults when they have high intellectual capacity

1. They go through extremely stressful periods

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Those with high intellectual capacity have a lot of people looking to them for guidance. People are counting on them, and it puts a lot of pressure on them. It's too much for one person to handle, so it's no wonder they go through periods of stress.

A high IQ may actually be linked to higher anxiety and stress levels. These people tend to overanalyze things and create scenarios in their heads. They might assume the worst in every situation, and it makes their head spin.

2. They often feel lonely and struggle to connect with others

Someone with high intellectual capacity can end up feeling lonely. It's often because they don't know many people who are on the same level. Even if they have people in their lives who can offer support, that doesn't mean they're as stimulating. Over time, this becomes sad and socially isolating.

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A person with high levels of intelligence might experience increased social isolation. They can also struggle with social norms. It's not that they lack good social skills, it's that they communicate differently.

Their communication styles can fall outside the norm, which makes it harder to strike up and keep conversation.

3. They overthink every interaction

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With the tendency to overthink every situation they find themselves in, life as a high-capacity intellectual feels overwhelming most of the time. This thinking pattern can even develop into obsessive rumination. They're constantly thinking about events and social interactions, or attempting to predict what will happen next because of what already as happened.

Because they often hold two conflicting ideas in their minds at the same time, it often feels jarring. While their minds do work in a very unique way, it's extremely stressful to the point of exhaustion.

4. They need things to make sense

People with high intellectual capacity can't let things go without a full picture. If someone makes a decision that doesn't make any sense to them, it stays stuck in their brain. They'll try to problem-solve, even when the situation doesn't call for it.

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According to psychologist Mark Travers, "A mind genuinely motivated to achieve understanding will resist closure that feels premature. When a conversation ends without a real answer, when a situation is explained away rather than actually explained, the discomfort... reflects a cognitive system doing what it is built to do and being prevented from finishing."

He added that the average person is fine with having an "approximate understanding" of a situation, but for high-capacity intellectuals, it's not enough.

Defined as "effortful thinking," coined by Arthur Cohen, it's the "need to structure relevant situations in meaningful, integrated ways." When this need isn't met in intelligent people, it makes them tense and drives continued attempts to reach understanding.

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Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.