Intellectually Interesting People Usually Enjoy 8 Mentally Stimulating Hobbies

Intelligent people understand that improving their neuroplasticity by stimulating their brain is so important.

Their curiosity is a facet of their lifestyle, but they also have mentally stimulating hobbies for better brain health. Their intellectually interesting nature allows them to invest in themselves with interests that give them opportunities to learn.

Mentally stimulating hobbies the smartest, most interesting people enjoy

1. Reading out of their comfort zone

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Most people aren't interested in challenging their minds, choosing instead to escape into something distracting. But intellectually interesting are deep thinkers, so anything that encourages them to branch out in a new way is worth their time.

Reading is an emotional and social tool. Yes, it can teach you things and help cognitive growth, but it also expands people's empathy and worldview in real ways.

2. Dancing

We often think of dancing as a purely physical practice, but experts from Harvard Medical School also suggest that it requires some kind of mental effort that improves cognitive ability.

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It's a way to process things, which is part of why it's such a prominent part of intelligent people's lives. They have a lot going on in their mind, so even if it's dancing in the kitchen completely alone, they use this hobby to help process their thoughts.

3. Playing cards

Playing cards and even going back to old-school board games is great for cognitive well-being and thinking. Not only does it require attention and tactile engagement, but it can support better social awareness.

Smart people tend to rely on these hobbies to recharge. Rather than sticking to mindless entertainment or doomscrolling, they stimulate their minds with hobbies that keep them thinking.

4. Doing puzzles

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For intellectually interesting people, there's no puzzle that's out of the question. They enjoy jigsaw puzzles and word search games, or crosswords and Sudoku. Anything that gets them thinking is fun for them.

Doing puzzles is one of the most well-known cognitive hobbies. Not only that, but it expands someone's verbal IQ and supports a more diverse vocabulary, stimulating the mind in low-stakes ways.

They're learning and unwinding at the same time. Compared to the average person, they find stimulating their minds for their own enjoyment absolutely relaxing.

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5. Crafting

Crafting is great for short-term memory. But it has all kinds of other emotional and social benefits, acting as a buffer for anxiety and depression by keeping someone's attention in a low-pressure environment.

The most intellectual, interesting people are deep-thinkers, so these kinds of hobbies are essential. They need the space to process and healthily distract themselves from what's going on inside their minds, and working on a creative project to do so is powerful.

6. Learning a new language

Plenty of intelligent people know more than one language. It's not because they need to for professional circumstances, but because they're trying to boost their cognitive health. Learning languages changes your brain for the better, stimulating the cognitive processes that improve brain health over time.

People learning more than one language are also better at multitasking and have better attention spans, so it's not surprising that these smart people would enjoy this hobby so much.

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7. Playing an instrument

Playing musical instruments is great for brain health later in life. That's why smart people bring music into their lives in some way.

They don't necessarily need to take music classes or learn how to play the instrument in traditional ways. Improvising and creating new melodies is even better for their cognitive abilities. It's part of what makes playing an instrument so essential in expanding their curiosity and creativity.

8. Volunteering

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Helping other people is associated with better cognitive aging and intelligence, whether it's volunteering or just generosity in someone's friend group.

For an intelligent person who's curious about others and their perspectives, these opportunities to volunteer in their free time can also be a social practice. They're interesting people because they're not confined to their own lives. They're getting out in the world, helping people and learning from others.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.