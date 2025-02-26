6 Things People With High Emotional Intelligence Do To Reduce Stress

You hear about it all the time: People are more stressed out than ever, and anxiety and potential burnout abound. Keeping your physical and mental health protected right now is so important.

To feel better, learn the things that people with high emotional intelligence do to reduce stress and practice proper self-care. And no, that doesn't mean just getting a mani/pedi.

You never slow down to take a break. When you don't slow down, you don't give your mind a chance to rest. It's important to schedule breaks during the day. You are not a machine. You are not meant to go forever. You need to listen to your body and rest.

Here are the things people with high emotional intelligence do to reduce stress:

1. Go for a walk

Walking is great exercise. You don't have to have a war over the closest parking spot at the grocery store. The further you park, the easier it will be to find a parking spot, and you will get more steps in.

2. Listen to music

The next time you take a break, listen to one of your favorite songs. This will get your mind off of work. If you can sing the song, do it. Singing is good for your brain.

Listening to music can reduce stress by changing brain activity, decreasing physiological arousal, and affecting the autonomic nervous system. Current research indicates that music around 60 beats per minute can cause the brain to synchronize with the beat, causing alpha brainwaves.

3. Get out in nature

Studies have shown that nature is good for your mental health. You spend most of your day inside under fluorescent lighting, and this isn't good for your mind. Go for a hike, if you can. It doesn't have to be long. Just get outside and connect with nature.

4. Spend quality time with friends and family

This means having fun. Go have dinner with a friend or watch a comedy. Take a genuine interest in your friends and family. They are interesting people, and I'm sure they would like to get to know you better.

Spending time with friends and family significantly reduces stress levels. A strong social support network can help individuals cope with challenges, feel less isolated, and release oxytocin during positive social interactions.

A 2007 study investigated the relationship between social support and stress response, finding that individuals with strong social networks exhibited lower cortisol levels in response to stressful situations.

5. Spend time with their pets

Studies have shown that pet therapy is good for your mental health. Your pet is there to greet you when you get home. Stop and hug your pet. Your pet loves you unconditionally and requires little care.

6. Go on a road trip

It's important to get away. If you live in the city, it can be noisy. Spend a long weekend with your partner or friends. Stay in a B&B near the ocean, lake, or river. Visit a relative. See a new place. This is good for the soul.

Stress reduction doesn't have to be difficult. It's something you can practice daily. Instead of rushing out the door in the morning, spend 10 minutes meditating. This is a great way to start the day.

Plan your day, so you aren't running late and sitting in traffic. This will create unnecessary stress. It also sets a tone for the day. Don't let stress get the best of you.

If you let it go too long, it can ruin your mood and lead to mental health issues, like anxiety and depression. Stress doesn't have to ruin your life. With a little effort, you can reduce stress and feel better.

Going on a road trip can significantly reduce stress by providing a change of scenery, allowing for a break from routine, fostering mindfulness through focusing on the present moment, and enabling a sense of control over one's environment. A 2020 study explained that these factors contribute to a relaxed state of mind and improved mood.

Lianne Avila is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. She is dedicated to helping couples and has completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 at The Gottman Institute.