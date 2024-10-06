14 Things People With ADHD Do Better Than Everyone Else, According To Psychology

If you or someone you love has ADHD, you know it’s not always easy to deal with anxiety, executive function difficulties, and self-criticism. Friends and family with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder want to do well, achieve, and succeed but struggle with challenges that can seem like insurmountable obstacles.

What if instead of seeing these as obstacles, we thought of them as talents? Rather than a negative stigma, we can — and should — embrace these facets of mental acuity and emotional intelligence that are, in many cases, enhanced by ADHD.

ADHD is something you live with and you navigate the world a little and solve problems a little differently from others. When you accept your unique perspective and approach, you can set yourself up for success.

Here are 14 unique talents of people with ADHD, according to psychology

1. Resilience

The ability to persevere through challenges, as demonstrated by a study of resilience factors when growing up with ADHD published by the Journal of Attention Disorders.

2. Creativity

Nathalie Boot of the University of Amsterdam supports how ADHDers can see and appreciate originality.

3. Perceptiveness

The ability to recognize nuance in relationships, which might help explain some of the unfair stigma described in research in SSM - Qualitative Research in Health Journal.

4. Adaptability

The ability to go with the flow.

5. Emotional expression

The ability to let your happiness, sadness, anger, or other emotions breathe. A study in the Emotion Journal suggests this can be beneficial for managing stress in a relationship.

6. Impulsivity

The ability to act on instinct. Often, this is framed negatively for people with ADHD (and sometimes it can be), but being able to act on instinct and make quick decisions can also be a powerful asset.

7. Unabashed sense of humor

The ability to know what's funny and appreciate it.

8. Empathy and compassion

The ability to see the world through others' eyes and treat them with kindness, as explored in a review from Brain Sciences Journal.

9. Able to multitask

The ability to do this and this and this at the same time.

10. Spontaneity

The ability to change plans on a dime. Similar to impulsivity, spontaneity can lead to distractibility, but at its best, it can be an incredible asset allowing the person to adapt and change as needed, without too much stress.

11. Drive and passion

The ability to motivate yourself is one of the most powerful skills you can have!

12. Curiosity

The ability to see beyond the obvious.

13. Enthusiasm

The ability to get fired up and excited.

14. Authenticity

The ability to embrace the truth as a guiding principle.

JLco Julia Amaral via Shutterstock

Here's why you can embrace your ADHD with self-acceptance

1. Accepting your ADHD is the first step to empowering yourself.

It means you think a little differently, navigate the world a little differently, and solve problems a little differently from others. A study in the Journal of Psychiatry Investigation helps us understand when you accept your unique perspective and approach, you are better able to set yourself up for success.

You can have a deeper understanding of what makes you tick, and what works and doesn’t work for your living and learning styles. Remember, everyone is different in their own unique ways.

ADHD may set you apart from the neurotypical crowd but it doesn’t diminish you in any way. In fact, plenty of other neurodiverse folks can provide encouragement, support, and friendship.

Embrace your ADHD and all that you are — it’s the crucial step toward accepting and loving yourself.

2. You have compassion for yourself and others

It’s so easy to give in to critical self-talk at times of frustration. We are often our worst critics, which is a heavy load to carry. ADHD makes it harder to stay focused, get organized, and feel like you’ve got your act together.

That’s why it’s essential to practice compassion — toward yourself and others like you. Learn to minimize the negative inner voice and to amplify the cheerleader within.

If your child forgot to hand in their homework again or you were a day late with a work report, it doesn’t mean either of you is a hopeless failure.

Remind yourself it’s naturally more challenging for you to stay organized, manage time and follow through. Use lists, alerts, and reminders to stay on track.

Leave yourself with daily motivations, meditate on positive messages, and do whatever it takes to treat yourself with more kindness and forgiveness.

3. You accentuate the positive

I often ask my clients with ADHD to think of their super-power, something they’re good at and proud of. If we’re only focused on what isn’t working, we’re bound to miss all the gifts and beautiful qualities that make us unique, as detailed in research from the University of Bergen, Norway.

For example, kids and adults with ADHD can be dreamers, going from one thought to another and then something else. This is what also makes them exceptionally creative.

They can make up stories, draw beautifully, or compose music.

Set aside some time to think of three positive things about yourself. It can be a particular skill or talent, how you’ve contributed to a good cause or a remarkable aspect of your personality.

These types of affirmations are essential and will help drown out the negativity that can take center stage easily.

Nuva Frames via Shutterstock

4. You celebrate yourself, ADHD and all

October is ADHD Awareness Month. It's a time to celebrate who you are.

There are so many beautiful aspects of being a unique, outside-the-box thinker. This month, focus on what is working in your life and help your kids do the same.

Take some time to honor big and small successes and validate your effort and progress. It’s not all about achievement: Paying attention to what you are doing differently is making a change, too. How can you build on this to make it a lasting habit?

People who live with ADHD have so much to offer and bring a wide range of perspectives and experiences that enrich us all. Take pride in the creative, funny, artistic, athletic, and brilliant things you or your kids do.

Accepting yourself with self-compassion allows you to be good enough just as you are: a wonderful, perfectly imperfect, unique human being — just like everybody else!

Sharon Saline, Psy.D., is an international lecturer and workshop facilitator. She has focused her work on ADHD, anxiety, learning differences, and mental health challenges and their impact on the school and family dynamics for more than 30 years.