In our high-speed culture, the Type A personality type is often admired and held up as the prime example of what it takes to achieve and succeed. Yet, for every Type A person in the world, there is at least one Type B person whose important contributions should also be appreciated.

In fact, Type B people have some interesting habits that might be a bit confusing. Whether it's the way they care for their relationships or seek a good life balance, there are certain things that make perfect sense if you're a Type B person but baffle everyone else. Because the way their minds work is unique.

Here are 10 things that make perfect sense if you're a 'Type B' person but baffle everyone else

1. Leading with humility

According to mental health writer Sheldon Reid, Type A personalities are competitive and strive for perfection, while Type B personalities are more flexible and relaxed, leaning into humility towards themselves and others. It's rare that a Type B personality will brag about themselves, and will focus the attention on the people around them.

As a 2021 study found, people with Type A personalities spark anxiety in their own lives, as well as the lives of others, by being competitive and hypervigilant; however, the same can't always be said for Type Bs.

2. Being introverted

Being introverted doesn't mean Type Bs are anti-social; in fact, they often enjoy being with people. However, they prefer small groups versus large crowds, and in large groups, they tend to interact with one or a few people rather than "working the room."

They want to feel a deeper connection with others, even in one-time encounters. Educator Tiffany Sauber Millacci explained that Type Bs approach social situations with a calm demeanor, allowing for more meaningful interactions and more fulfilling personal relationships.

3. Nurturing relationships

While many people assume that Type Bs are more reclusive and aren't invested in their relationships, the opposite is true. Because the way they nurture their relationships is one of the things that make perfect sense if you're a Type B person but baffle everyone else.

Because they value deep personal connection, they devote the time to continually grow their relationships, especially with those who mean the most to them. They proactively keep in touch and make themselves available with sincerity, empathy, and caring.

4. Seeking to understand as fully as possible

Type Bs want to have adequate information to make the best decisions, and they're in tune with their feelings and intuitions about those decisions, both logically and emotionally. A 2023 study published in PLOS One explained that feeling heard and understood is essential in healthy relationships, and Type Bs make it a point to ensure they're doing just that.

Whether it's strangers on public transportation, acquaintances at work, or even their loved ones, they want to dig deeper and get to the root of what another person is saying. They don't make choices or decisions until they do.

5. Staying open to a variety of viewpoints and opinions

Even if they don't agree with them, one of the things that make perfect sense if you're a Type B person but baffle everyone else is their ability to accept differing opinions.

They're mindful that everyone is unique and multidimensional. Mutual respect is one of their key values, and they're quickly turned off by people who are devoted more to conflict than to conversation.

6. Needing solitude to recharge

It is essential for Type B people to take a rest from the busy, hectic, high-energy world around them. When they don't take the time to recharge, they feel fatigued, moody, and out of sorts.

As licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Chris Mosunic pointed out, "Type B people tend not to rush to complete tasks — they take their time. While this can sometimes lead to procrastination, it can also mean they're better at managing stress and avoiding burnout."

7. Being unmotivated by pressure

People might try to rush a Type B person into action, but they won't get the best work from them this way. Though Type Bs can adhere to a schedule and meet deadlines, they do their best work to their own rhythm.

When you don't trust the process that works best for them, it may come as a shock that the loyalty of a Type B person will be lost with you.

8. Communicating their value

Type Bs usually don't embed themselves into situations or opportunities. They're good at communicating the value they can provide, but then they pause and sense how they're being received.

In an assertive, enterprising world, this can be viewed as a limitation. People have to "ask for the business," after all. However, the most astute person sees and appreciates substance as much as appearance in others, and invites them into his world accordingly.

9. Seek balance in life

As Sauber Millacci revealed, "A type B personality is characterized by a relaxed disposition, being inherently patient, and being easygoing... They are often seen as adaptable, flexible, and able to maintain a balanced approach to life, making them less susceptible to stress-related health issues."

In life, they seek balance in everything. They value knowledge and wisdom, work and rest, sound and silence, firmness and gentleness. They rarely see things as being either black or white. Sometimes, this makes it difficult for them to give a simple answer to what seems a simple question. However, they will give you the most thoughtful answer.

10. Taking on some 'Type A' traits

While Types A and B are different, one of the things that make perfect sense if you're a Type B person but baffle everyone else is the fact that Type Bs tend to take on Type A traits at times. Because these types run more along a spectrum than they are exclusive.

For instance, Type B personalities integrate those Type A qualities such as focus focus and productivity and combine them with mindfulness and introspection, all to be a more generative and compassionate human being.

Stephen Dynako is a writer, spiritual adviser, courage builder, and the author of "The Self-Aware Lover."

