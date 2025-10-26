The desire to be self-aware and understand our unique needs has led to an increased interest in understanding personality types. Personality tests, such as Myers-Briggs, use personality traits to categorize individuals and help them understand how to go about achieving their goals.

In the 1950s, two cardiologists conducted a study to identify risk factors for heart disease. From that research, they came up with Type A and Type B Personality Theory. Types A and B are the most recognized personality types, but the theory was later expanded by psychologists to include Type C and Type D.

Advertisement

However, some of us cannot be categorized into A, B, C, or D, and instead show characteristics from multiple personality types. This is referred to as the Type X personality. All personality types are not equal, and Type X is reserved for unique individuals who have attributes of two or more personality types.

If you can’t decide whether you’re type A or B, you’re probably type X and have these 9 traits to prove it:

1. You are a cross between two or more personality types

A person with a Type X personality is a cross between two or more personality types. There is usually no primary type, as the characteristics are equally balanced.

Advertisement

Depending on the circumstances, Type X individuals tend to gravitate toward A, B, C, or D. They are considered chameleons. The most common combination for Type X personalities is A and B, and it is rare for an individual to have all four personality types in equal ratios.

Those with Type X personalities are adaptable to change, as they can easily draw on qualities from their varying personas to address situations appropriately. They are agile and flexible in their approach to life, and are equipped with a bag of tricks to match whatever they are facing.

For instance, when playing a leadership role, they might use many of their Type A personality attributes, but while in a supportive role, they may switch to a Type B personality or Type C personality.

On the flip side, because Type X personalities have more options, they tend to be unpredictable and indecisive. Because they are typically a combination of A and B, as discussed in a study on systems linking personality traits with behavior patterns, type X personalities value rewards for their actions. They want to be recognized for their successes and achievements. They also need their businesses and careers to flourish at all costs, as their self-worth is closely tied to how they are perceived.

Advertisement

2. You are adaptable

GalacticDreamer via Shutterstock

Type X personalities are good problem-solvers, as they have the skillset to match most situations they encounter. Type X personalities can handle high-stress situations better because they call on the exact response needed. They can work in fast-paced environments and are quick-witted and balanced in their approach.

Advertisement

3. You are creative

Type X individuals look for creative ways to take on new things and rare events. They strive for originality and the notoriety that comes with the invention of new processes. Because they understand the bottom line, Type X can be successful at keeping long-term projects on track.

4. You are social

The ability to change their approach gives Type Xs a leg up on others when building relationships. They tend to be empathetic to the needs of others while keeping the intended outcome of the interaction in view. Others leave fulfilled after encountering them.

Advertisement

5. You are goal-oriented

Like Type As, Xs thrive on success and competition. They want to be the best at everything they do and will push themselves until they are. Unlike Type As, however, they can step back when necessary and balance hard work with downtime.

6. You are meticulous

People with Type X personality traits are detail-oriented. They like to have all the information needed to do their work correctly. They check the validity of data and do extensive research before they set out to meet their goals.

7. You are unpredictable

Kyryk Ivan via Shutterstock

Advertisement

Because Type Xs have multiple ways of addressing things, it can be hard to predict what they will do. When their personalities conflict with one another, knowing exactly what they will do is hard. For example, if a person has leadership skills but is also very introverted, one could get in the way of the other.

8. You are moody

Switching back and forth between two totally different ideologies can lead to extreme highs and lows. One moment, a Type X can be exuberant and optimistic, and in the next moment, they can be down in the dumps and negative. The constant battle between competing ways can be exhausting.

9. You are dubious

Type Xs must decide who they want to be at each moment and stick to it. If you were to start a new project as a Type A, you would be compelled to keep moving forward to reach the result. If, for some reason, you switch to your Type B persona midway, you may start to procrastinate, losing your sense of urgency and missing deadlines.

Advertisement

Best Careers For A Type X Personality

Deciding what field you belong in as a Type X personality depends on what types are combined to make up who you are. Researchers investigated the reliability of the Myers-Briggs Scale and found "there is a relationship between the different personality traits displayed by individuals and their propensity to manifest or develop leadership-related behaviors."

If some of your strengths fall into the Type A category, you may be best suited for a leadership role. However, you will always need to be aware of your tendency to exhibit other qualities and know how to manage those when they pop up.

Type X people are complex and can have one of many variations between types A, B, C, and D. Therefore, there is no definitive answer as to what career they are best suited for. Luckily, a personality test can help you understand what your strengths and weaknesses are, and how they apply to your desired job.

Advertisement

NyRee Ausler is a blogger from Seattle, Washington, and author of three books. She covers lifestyle, entertainment, and news, and self-focused content, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.