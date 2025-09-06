5 Things In Your Kitchen That Block Your Financial Blessings, According To Feng Shui

Who doesn't want to invite financial blessings into their home? It's a no-brainer. Unfortunately, according to a Feng Shui consultant, some of the stuff in our kitchens might be blocking those blessings without our even realizing it.

When we think about things that could have a negative impact on our finances, it's easy to jump to erratic spending habits or bad budgeting. And while those bad habits are certainly not helping, our stuff might be more of a culprit than most people realize. In a recent video, a Feng Shui consultant named Jemma shared that there are 5 specific items in your kitchen that you should get rid of immediately because they are blocking your financial blessings.

1. Broken dishes

Feyza Daştan | Pexels

Let's face it: That decorative plate you said you were going to glue back together 6 months ago isn't getting fixed. It's time to put it to rest. Not only are broken dishes useless, but according to Feng Shui, they also carry negative energy that directly disrupts your financial flow.

Jemma described them as being a reflection of the financial instability that you may be facing. Instead, you should be replacing all broken dishes with new and improved ones that reflect the financial wins you're trying to get. Classical Feng Shui Master Meena took it one step further, explaining, "Remove chipped dishes or broken items as crockery symbolizes wealth and cracked plates represent failure."

Beautiful dishes and glasses, on the other hand, can invite those blessings back in! That means take some time to choose a set you truly like and take good care of it. It doesn't have to be expensive or lavish. It just has to be well-maintained.

2. Always using the same stove burner

If you don't have a favorite burner on your stove, and it's not the bottom right one, who are you?! Sadly, regardless of which burner is your favorite, Jemma said that using the same one over and over without switching things up could be messing with our money flow. Rather than sticking to the same stove burner, Jemma said we should be rotating between them because each burner represents a different income stream.

By using only one, you could potentially limit your wealth potential. By rotating regularly, you're actually putting energy into all different money streams. Sorry, Jemma. Team bottom right burner for life!

3. Leaving appliances on the counter

Although it may be convenient to leave appliances on countertops, the clutter isn't conducive to Feng Shui money flow. A cluttered countertop equates to stagnant chi, according to Jemma.

Feng Shui Consultant Lorraine Lewis told IdealHome, "Clear, uncluttered countertops are essential for promoting positive energy flow into your kitchen. Clutter creates chaos and inhibits the flow of positivity — making it difficult to focus and causing stress."

It's best to just store what you aren't using daily as a way to create more space, even if it is a pain to keep moving the toaster on and off the counter. That coffee machine stays put, though.

4. Having a faucet that drips or leaks

Diva Plavalaguna | Pexels

It might not seem like a big deal, but in Feng Shui, leaking water also means leaking wealth. Jemma insisted that a constantly dripping tap will only exacerbate your finances, as well as your water bill.

It's best to spend the money on a plumber or someone who can fix a leaky faucet as soon as possible. It will save you money in the long run, and you won't be actively watching your finances drip down the drain.

5. Having expired food in the fridge

We should all be routinely checking our fridge for food that has gone bad, not just because of the smell, but because of the fact that old, expired food directly relates to old stagnant energy and money being wasted. Going through your fridge and tossing what's expired means you have more space for fresh, nourishing energy.

Jemma also noted that a fridge stocked with fresh and healthy foods means you're inviting financial vitality into your home and your life.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.