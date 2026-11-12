8 Things Humans Do That Cats Pretty Much Hate

Many people believe cats are unfriendly. “Mostly, it’s just human misunderstanding of the species,” reveals Karen Hiestand, a veterinarian and trustee of International Cat Care. It's really just their body language helping them express what they really want. Their behavior really depends on how their owners treat them, because sometimes, they can't stand certain things they do.

1. Forcing them to cuddle despite their protests

Garnar | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Many cat owners notice that their cat isn't always interested in cuddling. Just like humans, cats can get overstimulated and stressed out by physical touch. So, forcing more of it when they're not in the mood can only end badly.

Every pet owner loves it when their cat chooses to sit on their lap or curl up next to them. It feels like being chosen, and suddenly you can't move for upwards of an hour so you don't disturb their sleep.

But when cats are uninterested in affection, they'll show it by walking away or flicking their tail. When you pet them anyway or force them to cuddle, you're disrespecting their boundaries. And it can cause them to stay away from you.

Advertisement

2. Not giving them enough affection

While cats are famous for not wanting affection, they also don't want to live without it. As humans, we all know that receiving affection ourselves makes us happy, so why wouldn't it be beneficial for our feline friends too?

Veterinarian Dr. Brittany Kleszynski detailed what depression looks like in cats. The thought of cats becoming depressed makes us sad, but Kleszynski explained that to cheer up a cat, their owner can offer them extra affection and play to boost their mental enrichment.

3. Making loud noises that scare them

All cat owners know what happens when they break out the vacuum or hear thunder. Their cat likely runs under the bed or couch, cowering in fear. Those types of noises may not bother us, but for cats, it's very scary.

Advertisement

According to cat behavior expert Dr. Emma Chandley, a cat's ear is very sensitive to loud noises and startle easily. She stressed the importance of making sure your cat has an escape route from the loud noise or to provide comfort with a soothing voice.

4. Using fragrances that bother their sensitive noses

Most people love to use perfume or have different scented candles or air fresheners around their home. Their cats, however, absolutely hate it. Cats have far more sensitive noses than humans do, and many smells irritate them. In fact, their sense of smell is 14 times better than a human's.

Veterinarian Jessica Bell explained just how sensitive cats' noses are. She said that cats are able to inhale scents better than we can. So, if a cat owner notices their cat sniffing with their mouth open, it's their way of investigating a smell more closely.

Advertisement

5. Leaving them out of whatever you're doing

Tahir Osman | Pexels

A lot of cat owners have experienced closing the bathroom door on their cat and watching their little paw slide underneath it. Or, they'll unsuccessfully close the door and their cat will sit there and watch them.

While it's not preferred, it's really just because cats are such inquisitive creatures. Veterinary behaviorist Dr. Karen Sueda put it this way: Cats have "the FOMO of like, 'I don't know what's on the other side and I want to see and figure it out.'"

Advertisement

Sueda explained that cats are displeased by a closed door because it may feel like their human is withholding attention from them. So, for any cat owners, just leave the door open. Your cat's happiness is the most important thing, after all.

6. Touching their tail

This relates back to disrespecting their boundaries. When humans touch a cat's tail or butt when it's unwanted, they really hate it. Your cat's tail may get in the way of you working or watching TV, but cats are sensitive about being touched.

As veterinarian Dr. Anna Foster explained, a cat's tail is an extension of their spine and is how they communicate. When someone grabs or swats at their tail, it feels invasive.

"While some cats may tolerate it if you're petting them, most see it as overstimulation or a loss of control," she added. "It's best to avoid touching their tails altogether and stick to areas like the cheeks or chin if you're looking to bond."

Advertisement

7. Bathing them, even if they need it

Bathing a cat can seem impossible, and in some cases it honestly is. Thank goodness it isn't really necessary in most cases, with exceptions for them getting into something dirty or based on their breed.

Cats hate water, according to veterinary researcher Anna Ewers Clark, because they historically lived in desert areas. Cats weren't adapted to swim, and the pure hatred of water has passed down for generations.

Cats also hate water because when their fur or nose are wet, it removes their own personal scent. Because their sense of smell is their main method of inspecting their surroundings and spotting predators, it makes them feel vulnerable.

Advertisement

8. Making direct eye contact

saturar from Getty Images Signature via Canva

When it comes to humans, direct eye contact usually means you're being polite and are giving someone your undivided attention. But with cats, direct eye contact means something else entirely.

Cats communicate with their humans using their eyes, but when they're making eye contact with another feline, it's an intention to challenge. Direct eye contact for cats is seen as a sign of dominance and feels threatening. So, when you stare directly into your cat's eyes, without doing a slow blink to show your love, they may perceive you as a threat.

Advertisement

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.