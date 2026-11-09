It's Easy To Hurt A Cat's Feelings If You Do 3 Kinda Rude Things Too Often

Even though cats don't feel emotions the same way humans do, owners can still unintentionally hurt their feelings.

Feline behavior is something many don't understand, even the people who care for them. Because cats can experience things like anxiety and contentment, even something as minor as invading their personal space can annoy them.

Rude things people do that hurt their cat's feelings

1. They ignore their cat or don't acknowledge their presence

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Cats show affection in their own ways. They'll rub against your legs or meow when they want something, whether it's food or love. But cat owners may not always understand why it's so important to give their cat attention when they're asking for it.

According to Emily Slaven, assistant talent manager at The Dog Agency, cats ask for attention in their own way. "When your cat slowly walks over, sits near you, or brushes past your leg, that's not random. That's them saying, 'I trust you'. When you don't look at them, don't speak, don't respond, it affects them. To a cat, that silence feels like being invisible," she explained.

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When cat owners don't give their cat the regard they want, they may stop seeking it out entirely. So, if your cat comes running up to you after a long day of work or paws at you to pat their head, give them what they need.

2. They raise their voice and scold them

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Animals like dogs and cats don't feel a sense of wrongdoing the same way people do. They aren't worried about whether or not they scratched up the couch or knocked items over. They're simply focused on survival.

By yelling or scolding a cat, it's not going to stop the behavior. Instead, it's going to scare them. As veterinarian Hannah Hart said, "Physically punishing your cat, such as using a spray bottle or yelling at them, can similarly make a cat feel afraid and want to avoid you."

Even if they destroyed something in your home, when you respond in anger, it's only hurting their feelings and making them not want to be near you. Remember that cats may be semi-domesticated, but they still keep some of their wild instincts.

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3. They force affection when it's not wanted

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While not giving your cat attention can hurt their feelings, giving them too much affection has the same outcome. Cats have very specific body language when they're done with an interaction.

Their tails will swish back and forth and their eyes may turn black. It's their way of saying that your affection is enough. Unfortunately, some owners don't respect their cat's discomfort or overstimulation.

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According to Slaven, "Cats need consent. When you pick them up or keep touching them when they're clearly done, it doesn't feel loving to them. It feels like their boundaries don't matter. Over time, that makes cats withdraw. Let them choose when to return. Respect is how cats feel safe."

By picking up your cat or continuing to pet them despite their warnings, that disrespect hurts their feelings. You're not making them feel safe, you're making them scared. And, in the end, it will only damage your bond.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.