People Who Show Love Like A Cat Usually Have 6 Traits When They're In A Relationship

Cats are mysterious creatures, showing affection in their own way and on their own terms .

Even if they spend all day relaxing or hiding in their favorite spot, when they demand attention, it's a great feeling. People can share similar traits with cats, and it comes out in their relationships in some pretty adorable ways.

Traits people have in a relationship when they show love like a cat

1. They enjoy giving gifts

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Maybe gift-giving is your love language, or maybe not. Either way, people who show love in a way similar to cats love to give an occasional gift to show their love.

It's like how cats give their owners toys or "gifts" to show their affection. According to senior veterinary behaviorist Vanessa Spano, when cats give gifts, it's "indicative of some degree of trust, they want to share with you." If someone enjoys giving presents to their partner, they're showing their trust and expressing their affection.

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2. They're slow to reveal their real personality

When people first meet a cat, it likely won't immediately show its true personality. They don't always feel comfortable with people they don't know, just like humans.

For folks slow to approach new people, meaning they don't open up right away emotionally or need to spend time together before deciding to trust them, that's how a cat would act.

3. They want to be nearby their partner

If someone wants to be with their partner all the time, it doesn't mean they're clingy. Just like a cat curling up near their owner isn't necessarily overly needy. They really want to make sure their "person" is safe.

When cats come close to their owners, they're trying to check on them. When a person does the same thing, they're showing love to their partner by letting them know they want to be in the same space together.

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Dr. Carlo Siracusa, board certified veterinary behaviorist, said cats show affection and love by proximity, whether that's being physically near you or just in the same room.

4. They're sincere in their actions

Cats enjoy their alone time, though they are social in a different way. So, when they do love somebody, it's sincere. Some humans are the same way.

They're picky with who they share their time and energy with, and when cats have chosen a specific person, it really means something. For a human who shows love like a cat, they mean everything they say and do. There's no guessing with them.

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5. They value their personal space

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Everyone needs alone time in their relationships. In fact, most people value their personal space. Just like cats are highly independent and give cues when they're sick of receiving affection, some folks react the same way.

Cats want to be around their owner for a little bit, but then they retreat back to their own space while always keeping an eye on their person. Humans who express love like a feline want to be in the same space as their partner, but then they need to be alone, it doesn't mean their love is changing.

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6. They're naturally peaceful

Cats are very peaceful creatures. Well, most of the time. They don't bother their owner unless they need something, whether it's food or play or a pat on the head.

People who are at peace in their lives typically don't spend a lot of time searching for love. They're content with where they are in life and know that their desires will find them some day. So, when they do enter a relationship, it's not crazy or intense, just peaceful.

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Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.