7 Things High Performers Do Without Anyone Ever Having To Ask

Some people stand out as top performers. They have clear goals, strong ambition, and a constant drive to be their best. But what does it really take to operate at that level? One of the clear distinctions of individuals with the uncanny ability to rise to the occasion is that when something needs to be done, they never wait for someone to nudge them into action. They take the initiative all on their own.

Behavioral coach Mike Basevic recently shared a video explaining how top performers think and act. In it, he revealed seven key habits of high achievers that might inspire you to do the same and reach your own goals.

7 behaviors high performers all seem to share:

1. They're always learning

“They’re a sponge for learning,” Basevic said. He explained that top performers never stop seeking knowledge and are always looking for ways to expand their intellect.

Research supports this idea. A study from Cornell University found that adults who earned additional degrees after their initial education made, on average, about $2,000 more per year than those who did not pursue further study. The findings suggest that continuing to learn, especially through formal education, can increase earning potential.

2. They're committed to personal and professional development

“They are always looking to become a better version of themselves,” Basevic said. He added that top performers are never complacent and always strive to achieve more in order to reach their full potential.

3. They have a great attitude

Basevic explained that top performers are coachable, consistent, and excellent team players. “They love interacting with other people,” he said. These individuals are easy and enjoyable to be around.

In fact, a Stanford University study found that kids who have a positive attitude toward learning math achieve greater success in the subject. This illustrates how maintaining a great attitude can help you achieve more. Not only that, but think of what it's like to be around someone who has a good attitude about everything. They inspire you to perform your best as well. It's basically contagious.

4. They surround themselves with great people

“Top performers know they are only as good as the people they surround themselves with,” Basevic explained. He said high achievers strive to be around those who have already reached the goals they aspire to, so they can learn from and be supported by them. The idea is that by keeping a circle of successful, supportive people, it becomes easier to achieve your own goals.

5. They're committed

"They never give up on a goal," Basevic said. He explained that once high achievers set a goal, they will do whatever it takes to get there. These are the people who won't give up or change paths on the first obstacle. They keep going and trying no matter what.

Psychologist Jeremy Sutton agrees about the importance of setting goals and staying committed to them. In an article for PositivePsychology.com, he explained that goal setting leads to improved performance, increased focus and persistence, greater intrinsic motivation, enhanced autonomy and self-determination, higher satisfaction, and even better ethical behavior.

6. They're coachable

“They shove the ego,” Basevic said. He explained that top performers, as great as they are, know they must be willing to learn. To achieve high, the coach argued, you must be someone who can be taught and coached. That way, you can learn and become your better self.

7. They're resilient

Basevic explained that top performers don’t give up. When obstacles arise, they adjust or change course to keep moving forward. “They’re never going to give up,” Basevic said. “So they have to keep being resilient.”

The Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit medical practice, wrote on its website that “resilience won’t make your problems go away. But resilience can help you see past them, find ways to enjoy life, and better handle stress.”

The overall message from both research and Basevic is that being a top performer requires following certain behaviors and a mindset focused on growth and achievement. Reaching these goals isn’t easy, but it can be done. With effort, passion, and commitment, you can achieve, but definitely don't wait around for anyone to tell you to start.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.