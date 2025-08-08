Many high-IQ individuals possess self-discipline skills that enable them to maintain healthy routines. Whether it's professional habits, personal rituals throughout the day, or hobbies, intelligent people invest a great deal of effort into cultivating intentionality and mindfulness in their day-to-day lives.

Many things high IQ people avoid that normal people do pretty much every day lack the intentionality they value and prioritize. Rather than running from their emotions, avoiding discomfort and difficulty, and ignoring opportunities for vulnerability and connection, they lean into all of these things with intentional habits. That’s part of the reason why they tend to boast better mental health, general physical wellbeing, and social connections. They are present, mindful, and intentional.

Here are 11 things high IQ people avoid that normal people do pretty much every day

1. Petty arguments

La Famiglia | Shutterstock.com

Petty arguments are one of the things high IQ people avoid that normal people do pretty much every day. They appreciate deeper conversations and more fulfilling relationships, so it’s not surprising that they also have the perfect space to practice conflict resolution, arguments, and communication in healthy ways.

They have the emotional intelligence and regulation skills to practice all of these things in a healthy way, meaning they avoid the wrath of petty arguments, but also solve issues and problems with the person they’re speaking with, rather than battling from separate teams.

2. Multitasking

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

According to psychologists, multitasking, meaning jumping between different tasks at the same time, can sabotage productivity and general concentration, which is why it’s generally one of the things high IQ people avoid that normal people do pretty much every day. They’d prefer to focus all their energy and effort on one single task to complete it to the best of their ability than multitask with an outcome that’s of lower quality.

Of course, intelligent people ironically aren’t perfect when it comes to task management and productivity. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Social Behavior and Personality found that the same perfectionism that fuels a smart person’s avoidance of multitasking also pressures them to procrastinate when it comes to important tasks and projects.

They want to do their best to align with the perfectionist standards they’ve been held to, both by themselves and others.

3. Following trends

insta_photos | Shutterstock.com

According to mental health practitioner Ankita Guchait, following trends is a means for insecure and lost people to seek validation, community, and belonging. Alongside the instant gratification of social media engagement and consumerist cycles, people experiment with their identity online and find support in online circles.

However, it’s quick to adopt the negative consequences of screen time and social media when you’re constantly following trends online and crafting a virtual reality. Especially for high IQ people, who place a strong emphasis on deep connections and interaction in their lives, social media and trends online sabotage that baseline level of engagement and authenticity.

4. Consuming mindless entertainment

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

According to psychologist Melanie Greenberg, many highly intelligent people do watch regular TV shows and movies just like their average IQ counterparts. Still, they often appreciate media with a little more depth. They yearn for the mental stimulation of a show about the human experience or a debate sparked by a controversial reality show, which is why they tend to avoid mindless alternatives.

This pursuit of mental stimulation is part of high IQ people’s healthy habits — the same active alternatives that wealthy people pursue with their leisure time to boast higher rates of happiness and physical health. They don’t fill their free time with distractions, escapism, or overstimulation, but instead challenge themselves to develop disciplined habits and hobbies that add to their general well-being.

5. Talking more than listening

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

Many people with high IQs boast a level of emotional intelligence that bolsters many of their skills, from emotional regulation to connection with others and even communication. They possess the internal security and stability to engage in healthy conversations, actively listen, and help others feel heard.

That’s why talking more than listening is one of the things high IQ people avoid that normal people do pretty much every day. They’d prefer to be the quiet person in a conversation — soaking up information, contributing to a positive discussion, and helping people feel understood and valued.

6. Seeking out small talk

Vergani Fotografia | Shutterstock.com

Seeking out small talk is one of the things high IQ people avoid that normal people do pretty much every day.

Part of the reason why intelligent people tend to thrive with fewer social connections and relationships is that they invest their energy into deep, meaningful, and fulfilling interactions, according to a study published in the British Journal of Psychology. Rather than seeking out and indulging small talk, superficial connections, and surface-level interactions, they invest time and energy into relationships with intentionality and depth.

7. Gossiping

La Famiglia | Shutterstock.com

From the workplace, where unnecessary drama erodes trust and sparks resentment, as a study published in the Academy of Management Review suggests, to personal relationships, where disconnection thrives alongside gossip, high IQ people avoid negative talk. Not only do they protect themselves from the negativity sparked from gossip, but they also protect their mental health, self-esteem, and personal relationships.

They prefer to invest this time and energy into mental stimulation, connection, and healthy solitude, adding actual value to their lives that drama and gossip tend to sabotage.

8. Eating junk food

DavideAngelini | Shutterstock.com

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association, high IQ people tend to eat less artificial sugar, fat, and processed foods in their diets than the average person. Of course, they’re generally more emotionally intelligent, fending off pressures toward comfort foods after stressful or long days, but they also boast healthier habits.

Self-discipline, coupled with intelligence, is the most important predictor of success in adulthood, helping people craft healthy routines and avoid pressures to indulge in instant gratification, comfort, or convenience. For high IQ people, their self-discipline allows them to focus on diets and habits that work best for them and that fit their lifestyles without sabotaging personal wellbeing and growth.

9. Doomscrolling on social media

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock.com

According to a study published in the Human Brain Mapping journal, heightened screen time and social media usage were associated with lower cognitive brain function in people with a regular doomscrolling habit. So, it’s not surprising that this is one of the things high IQ people avoid that normal people do pretty much every day.

However, avoiding doomscrolling and social media doesn’t just help to protect an intelligent person’s IQ and cognition. It also promotes better mental health, mood, and physical well-being. So, if that means setting boundaries with their phone or investing in other hobbies, people with high IQs are willing to invest more time and energy into avoiding the pressures of their phones.

10. Staying in their comfort zone

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock.com

According to a study published in the Evolution and Human Behavior journal, a person with an average IQ is much more likely to adopt a groupthink mentality, follow along with everyone else, and avoid putting themselves out of their comfort zone. However, an intelligent or high IQ person is much more interested in mental stimulation and challenge.

Even if it’s hard or uncomfortable, they know that challenging themselves with things and new opportunities is the only way they’ll grow. At the same time, the average person remains stagnant in their constrictive comfort zone.

11. Being judgmental

Raushan_films | Shutterstock.com

Even though they seem innocent, especially in gossipy situations or behind closed doors, judgmental attitudes and behaviors can be more harmful than anyone realizes. That’s why they’re one of the things high IQ people avoid that normal people do pretty much every day to cope with stress and isolation in misguided ways.

According to a study published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, the more judgmental you are and the more you negatively criticize others, the worse off your mental and physical well-being is. You become someone who people are innately exhausted by, which is why judgmental people tend to isolate themselves from social support circles and loved ones over time.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.