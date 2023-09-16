By Dominique Astorino

In those first years out of college, I struggled with the transition into "real adulthood." Adulting is hard! But as I started to make health and self-care more of a priority, I realized that I was lacking a solid morning routine. Fast-forward to today and the routine I've established has helped set the tone for a healthy day, every day.

Aside from the universal tip of "eat breakfast," here are the top five things that have helped me rise and shine; try these for a morning of wellness!

Here are 5 things the healthiest people do every single morning — no excuses:

1. Oil pull

Before you start saying "oil pulling is so 2014," hear me out. I grind my teeth at night, and I know I'm not alone in this. In addition to the possible oral health benefits, oil pulling exercises a stiff jaw to alleviate pain forces you to get up 20 minutes earlier, and acts as a chemical-free mouthwash.

2. Stretch

While I oil pull, I stretch. I take this time to relax, meditate a bit, and warm up my body for the day. If I have time or get up early enough, I go to yoga or do a few Sun Salutations in my room. I know I'll be in a desk chair all day, so I try to carve out some time to always get a good stretch session in.

3. Drink lemon water

A room-temperature glass of lemon water has tons of health benefits: Alongside improved hydration, you'll get a vitamin C boost for glowing skin, a metabolism boost, and a mood boost.

4. Care for your skin

I don't have an extreme 11-step Korean skincare routine, but I do have a pretty solid lineup for my skin. I cleanse my skin with Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel and my Clarisonic, then tone, apply serum, and moisturize. Twice a week, I use a peel, and three times a week, I use a retexturizing scrub. And you know what? I never knew my skin could be this good! The byproduct of this is that I now look forward to waking up (don't judge me) to go through my skincare routine.

5. Take vitamins

I take B12 for energy, omega-3 for mood and muscle health, and vitamin E for hair, skin, and nails. If I'm drinking my vitamins in a shake, I use Vega One powder mixed with some coconut milk. At the risk of sounding like your mom, take your vitamins!

Dominique Astorino is a freelance writer, spent two and a half years writing and creating digital video content for PopSugar Fitness, and is currently an independent fitness writer as well as a PN1 health and nutrition coach, certified by Precision Nutrition.

This article was originally published at PopSugar. Reprinted with permission from the author.