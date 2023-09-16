Self

5 Things The Healthiest People Do Every Single Morning — No Excuses

Here's how to start your day off right.

By PopSugar
Last updated on Sep 16, 2023

Photo: Cliff Booth, Mina3686 | Canva
Woman spending her morning calmly

By Dominique Astorino

In those first years out of college, I struggled with the transition into "real adulthood." Adulting is hard! But as I started to make health and self-care more of a priority, I realized that I was lacking a solid morning routine. Fast-forward to today and the routine I've established has helped set the tone for a healthy day, every day.

Aside from the universal tip of "eat breakfast," here are the top five things that have helped me rise and shine; try these for a morning of wellness!

RELATED: 8 Subconscious Behaviors That Stop You From Living Your Best Life

Here are 5 things the healthiest people do every single morning — no excuses:

1. Oil pull

Before you start saying "oil pulling is so 2014," hear me out. I grind my teeth at night, and I know I'm not alone in this. In addition to the possible oral health benefits, oil pulling exercises a stiff jaw to alleviate pain forces you to get up 20 minutes earlier, and acts as a chemical-free mouthwash.

2. Stretch

While I oil pull, I stretch. I take this time to relax, meditate a bit, and warm up my body for the day. If I have time or get up early enough, I go to yoga or do a few Sun Salutations in my room. I know I'll be in a desk chair all day, so I try to carve out some time to always get a good stretch session in.

RELATED: The 7 'Golden Rules' For A Happy Life

3. Drink lemon water

A room-temperature glass of lemon water has tons of health benefits: Alongside improved hydration, you'll get a vitamin C boost for glowing skin, a metabolism boost, and a mood boost.

4. Care for your skin

I don't have an extreme 11-step Korean skincare routine, but I do have a pretty solid lineup for my skin. I cleanse my skin with Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel and my Clarisonic, then tone, apply serum, and moisturize. Twice a week, I use a peel, and three times a week, I use a retexturizing scrub. And you know what? I never knew my skin could be this good! The byproduct of this is that I now look forward to waking up (don't judge me) to go through my skincare routine.

RELATED: 4 Simple Principles To Follow For A Golden Life Of Leisure

5. Take vitamins

I take B12 for energy, omega-3 for mood and muscle health, and vitamin E for hair, skin, and nails. If I'm drinking my vitamins in a shake, I use Vega One powder mixed with some coconut milk. At the risk of sounding like your mom, take your vitamins!

Related Stories From YourTango:
Why Women Suffer From Depression More Than Men, According To Research
Woman Admits That She Gets Pregnant Every Year Just To Avoid Getting Her Period
I've Had Shingles At Least Six Times — The Crucial Sign I Missed

RELATED: 10 Habits The Healthiest People Do Before 10 AM Every Single Day

Dominique Astorino is a freelance writer, spent two and a half years writing and creating digital video content for PopSugar Fitness, and is currently an independent fitness writer as well as a PN1 health and nutrition coach, certified by Precision Nutrition.

This article was originally published at PopSugar. Reprinted with permission from the author.