6 Things Gen Z Calls Luxuries That Boomers See As Everyday Life

For many baby boomers, certain milestones and everyday comforts were considered normal parts of adult life that anyone could achieve through hard work and patience.

As Gen Z adults experience rising housing costs, student debt, inflation, and a dramatically different economic landscape, their expectations have taken a dramatically different shape. Experiences that boomers still view as ordinary now feel increasingly out of reach for younger people. This doesn't necessarily mean one generation worked harder than another or had it easier, but it does highlight how much the financial realities of everyday life have changed over the past several decades.

Advertisement

These things Gen X now views as luxuries are things boomers see as part of everyday life

1. Being a young homeowner

My sister is a member of Gen Z and started saving for a house right after she graduated from college. Many Boomers did the same, but they typically expected to get one in their mid-twenties. My sister is hoping to get a house by the time she turns forty.

Finding affordable housing isn't as easy as it used to be. There are more low-income households than affordable housing. Often, builders prioritize building luxury houses over those that support the community. Without affordable housing, someone who wants to buy a house has to save a lot more, which usually takes many years.

Advertisement

Buying a house isn’t an expectation anymore, either. My sister is one of the few people I know saving for a house in our generation. While she will probably become a homeowner eventually, members of Gen Z who haven’t thought that far ahead might not get that luxury.

2. Traveling

MStudioImages from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Advertisement

Since there was more affordable housing, boomers often directed their savings elsewhere. Many boomers would use this money to travel. Now, not only do Gen Zers have to save for other things that felt normal, but they have to save a lot more for the trips they take.

The expectation for what a good travel experience looks like has changed. With social media, people feel more pressure to create a sensational experience that they can post about. For many people in Gen Z, a small beach trip won’t cut it. This makes many of them feel the need to wait until they can afford a grand vacation. Unfortunately, the price of flights to interesting places causes another financial burden. Flights have become so much more expensive.

Because expectations have changed so much and Gen Z doesn’t always have the money for those kinds of trips, many in Gen Z now see travel as a luxury, whereas boomers might’ve seen it as an annual expectation.

Advertisement

3. Having a parent stay at home

Many women in the boomer generation didn't have to work. They were typically expected to stay at home with the children and take care of the house. This has changed in recent years, especially as more women have entered the workforce.

This isn't only because more dads are staying home now. It’s also because many people in Gen Z can’t afford to have a family on a single income. Inflation has raised the price of almost everything. Even groceries can feel like a luxury in a low-income household.

When the bare necessities of life become too expensive, it isn't an option for a single parent to stay home. While it’s good that women have more professional freedom now, some Gen Z women I know do want to be stay-at-home mothers. However, they often think that it is too much of a luxury now to be a reality.

Advertisement

4. Going on dates

Danny Villegas from Pexels via Canva

Dating culture has changed dramatically over the past few decades. My grandmother frequently talks about going on many dates all the time when she was younger. However, some of my friends have never been on a date.

Many Gen Z women struggle to find romantic partners because they aren’t being asked out on a date. Men have stopped approaching women as much as they used to. This makes men struggle to get dates because they aren't getting to know the people around them.

Advertisement

Part of the reason my grandmother was able to go on so many dates was that men were asking her out. Now, women feel like it is all on them to ask someone out. Still, if a man isn’t approaching you, it might be difficult to know whom you should ask out. This has made many people in Gen Z feel like going on a date is a special occasion rather than the norm.

5. Going to college

Along with affordable housing, the G.I. Bill also helped veterans access education. This way, soldiers didn’t feel as though they were sacrificing their future by serving in the army. They would still be able to go to college once they returned home and get a good degree.

Without the G.I. Bill, people in Gen Z have to pay their tuition for themselves. It's even harder to afford going to college now than it was in the past, though. College has gotten so much more expensive in the past few decades. Many people have struggled for years under the burden of student loan debt. It can make people in Gen Z feel that getting their diploma is too much of a luxury to afford.

Advertisement

6. Having a car

Brand X Pictures from Photo Images via Canva

Suburban living was much more common for the Boomer generation. More highways were being built, which allowed people to move out of the cities and still have good jobs. Many boomers grew up with parents who would commute from the suburbs every morning for work. This made having a car seem like an expectation. Gen Z doesn’t see it the same way, though.

Advertisement

With things becoming more expensive, some people in Gen Z feel like having a car is too expensive to be worth it. They don't want to pay for gas or for maintenance to take care of the car. Instead, they often rely on rideshare apps or walking when possible.

Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.